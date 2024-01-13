en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Fond du Lac County Home Prices Rise Amidst Market Trends

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 pm EST
Fond du Lac County Home Prices Rise Amidst Market Trends

In a wave of regional market trends, December witnessed a marginal increase in home prices in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. The median home list prices swelled by 1.1% to $282,400, a slight rise from November’s $279,350. Despite this increment, the figure marks a 4.3% decrease from the previous year’s median price of $297,450.

Snapshot of the Housing Market

As per the data from Realtor.com, the median home size was noted to be 1,747 square feet with a list price of $159 per square foot. This number indicates a 3.8% increase in price per square foot, compared to December 2022. The homes in Fond du Lac County remained on the market for a median of 63 days, a tad higher than the national median of 61 days. This figure also marks a significant increase from the 42 days median in the previous month.

Stable New Listings Amidst Market Fluctuations

The number of newly listed homes held steady at 40, mirroring the count in December 2022. In the broader Fond du Lac metro area, the median home price was slightly steeper at $287,400, with similar home dimensions. Statewide, the median home price in Wisconsin stood tall at $350,000, with homes measuring a median of 1,760 square feet and listed at $196 per square foot.

Comparative Market Analysis

On a national scale, the United States median home price was pegged at $410,000 with a median size of 1,838 square feet and a list price of $220 per square foot. The median list price is often considered a more accurate reflection of the housing market than the average list price, due to its resilience to extreme high or low listing prices.

This report forms part of the localized housing market reports published by the USA TODAY Network, written by Ozge Terzioglu. The information reflects the vividness of the Wisconsin real estate market, presenting a comprehensive picture to potential buyers eyeing single-family homes, condos, townhomes, farms, land, mobile homes, and new construction homes for sale. The market also offers 55+ community and price-reduced homes, with options for open houses or virtual tours.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
32 seconds ago
Dayton Man Sentenced to 1.5 Years for June Shooting Incident and Drug Possession
A seemingly ordinary altercation on South Monmouth Street in Dayton escalated to a chilling shooting incident in June, resulting in a 1.5-year prison sentence for 21-year-old Julius Maurice Williamson Jr. The drastic turn of events saw Williamson shoot and seriously wound a 22-year-old man during the fight, an act of aggression that would have far-reaching
Dayton Man Sentenced to 1.5 Years for June Shooting Incident and Drug Possession
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation: Escalation of Tensions in the Red Sea Region
2 mins ago
Houthi Rebels Threaten Retaliation: Escalation of Tensions in the Red Sea Region
New York Rakes in $862M from Mobile Sports Betting in 2023
3 mins ago
New York Rakes in $862M from Mobile Sports Betting in 2023
Tri-State Region Braces for New Weather Threats Amid Political Unrest
45 seconds ago
Tri-State Region Braces for New Weather Threats Amid Political Unrest
Dayton Shooting Triggers Lockdown: Investigation Underway
1 min ago
Dayton Shooting Triggers Lockdown: Investigation Underway
BlackStar Enterprise Group CEO to Feature on 'New to The Street' Corporate Interviews
2 mins ago
BlackStar Enterprise Group CEO to Feature on 'New to The Street' Corporate Interviews
Latest Headlines
World News
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
3 mins
Blacktail Mountain Ski Area Announces Opening Amid Challenging Conditions
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
3 mins
BYU Football Welcomes Kevin Gilbride as New Tight Ends Coach
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
3 mins
Wichita Welcomes PBA Players Championship to Kick Off 66th Season
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
3 mins
Felony Murder Charge for Drug Supplier in Dunwoody Overdose Case
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
3 mins
Marianne Williamson: A Journey of Personal Growth and Political Aspiration
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
4 mins
Rep. Dean Phillips: An Intimate Look at His Family's Influence on His Political Journey
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
4 mins
From Death to Life: The Miraculous Revival of Darshan Singh Brar
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
5 mins
UN Secretary-General's Plea for Restraint in Red Sea Escalation
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
5 mins
Bully Ray Questions WWE NXT North American Championship; Oba Femi Emerges as a Rising Star
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app