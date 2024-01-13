Fond du Lac County Home Prices Rise Amidst Market Trends

In a wave of regional market trends, December witnessed a marginal increase in home prices in Fond du Lac County, Wisconsin. The median home list prices swelled by 1.1% to $282,400, a slight rise from November’s $279,350. Despite this increment, the figure marks a 4.3% decrease from the previous year’s median price of $297,450.

Snapshot of the Housing Market

As per the data from Realtor.com, the median home size was noted to be 1,747 square feet with a list price of $159 per square foot. This number indicates a 3.8% increase in price per square foot, compared to December 2022. The homes in Fond du Lac County remained on the market for a median of 63 days, a tad higher than the national median of 61 days. This figure also marks a significant increase from the 42 days median in the previous month.

Stable New Listings Amidst Market Fluctuations

The number of newly listed homes held steady at 40, mirroring the count in December 2022. In the broader Fond du Lac metro area, the median home price was slightly steeper at $287,400, with similar home dimensions. Statewide, the median home price in Wisconsin stood tall at $350,000, with homes measuring a median of 1,760 square feet and listed at $196 per square foot.

Comparative Market Analysis

On a national scale, the United States median home price was pegged at $410,000 with a median size of 1,838 square feet and a list price of $220 per square foot. The median list price is often considered a more accurate reflection of the housing market than the average list price, due to its resilience to extreme high or low listing prices.

This report forms part of the localized housing market reports published by the USA TODAY Network, written by Ozge Terzioglu. The information reflects the vividness of the Wisconsin real estate market, presenting a comprehensive picture to potential buyers eyeing single-family homes, condos, townhomes, farms, land, mobile homes, and new construction homes for sale. The market also offers 55+ community and price-reduced homes, with options for open houses or virtual tours.