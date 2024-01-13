en English
Folly Beach to Undergo Renourishment Ahead of 2024 Hurricane Season

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:37 am EST
Folly Beach to Undergo Renourishment Ahead of 2024 Hurricane Season

In the face of severe erosion, Folly Beach, a popular coastal destination, is set to undergo an extensive renourishment project commencing in late February or early March 2024. Spearheaded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Charleston District, the project aims to restore approximately 130,000 dump trucks’ worth of sand to the beach, ideally before the apex of the hurricane season.

Storms Erode Folly Beach

Recent weather events, including Hurricane Ian and a nor’easter, have dealt a hefty blow to the beachfront, causing significant erosion. In certain areas, sand dunes have been pushed back by as much as 50 feet, threatening the local economy and natural defenses against future storms. The upcoming renourishment project serves as a constructive response to this damage.

Beach Renourishment: Economic and Environmental Benefits

The importance of beach renourishment extends beyond mere aesthetic appeal. The local economy, heavily reliant on tourism, stands to gain considerably from the venture. For every dollar invested in beach nourishment, an impressive $30 is earned from tourism. Additionally, the beach acts as a crucial buffer against damaging weather events, reinforcing the area’s resilience.

Funding and Future Plans

Over the past three decades, Folly Beach has been the recipient of five such projects, with an aggregate cost of $77 million, funded through federal and local resources. The forthcoming $18 million project, however, will be financed entirely by the Army Corps. The project includes the installation of sand-fencing vegetation and the revitalization of Bird Key, a vital habitat for sea turtles and shorebirds. During the execution of the project, protective measures will be taken to safeguard sea turtle nests, relocating them away from the construction zones. The Army Corps has assigned the contract to Gator Dredging, and planning for the project is currently in progress.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

