en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Terrorism

Foiled Terrorist Attack in Rochester: Concert Crowd Escapes Potential Massacre

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:44 am EST
Foiled Terrorist Attack in Rochester: Concert Crowd Escapes Potential Massacre

In a shocking turn of events, Rochester, New York was the stage for a thwarted fatal incident aimed at innocent concert attendees. An explosives-laden Ford Expedition was intercepted in its deadly course when it unexpectedly collided with an Uber car near the Kodak Center on New Year’s Day. The resultant fiery crash caused three fatalities, including the driver of the Expedition, identified as Michael Avery.

Unraveling a Terrorist Plot

Post-incident investigations led to the discovery of a suicide note penned by Avery. The note revealed a sinister plot, confirming that the incident was a deliberate attack targeting the rock concert crowd. The assailant’s motives, however, remain undisclosed. The collision and the ensuing fire, which took firefighters over an hour to extinguish, effectively disrupted what could have been a catastrophic event.

(Read Also: New Zealand Welcomes Scouts from Across the Globe for First Jamboree in Four Years)

Dealing with the Aftermath

Besides Avery, two other individuals lost their lives in the event. Their identities are yet to be confirmed, although it is presumed they were passengers in the Uber vehicle. Five others sustained injuries in the incident now being probed as possible terrorism by the RPD Bomb Squad, Joint Arson Task Force, and the FBI. All details regarding the investigation or Avery’s background are still under wraps.

(Read Also: US Political Candidates Back Campaign Against COVID-19 Vaccines)

Standing Strong in the Face of Terror

Despite the shocking nature of the event, the situation was swiftly contained, preventing a potential massacre of concertgoers. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the omnipresent threats and the importance of vigilance in today’s world. As the city reels from the impact of this near-catastrophic event, the resilience and strength of its citizens shine through, foreshadowing a hopeful tomorrow.

Read More 

0
Terrorism United States
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Former US Ambassador Commends Narendra Modi's Approach to Counter-Terrorism

By Dil Bar Irshad

Palestinian Resistance Targets Israeli Tank in Khan Yunis: A Continuation of Regional Hostilities

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Mir Ali Barbershop Killings: A Disturbing Echo of Pakistan's Ongoing Security Challenges

By Rizwan Shah

J&K Police's SIA Conducts Search in Policeman's Home Linked to Terror Funding Case

By Rizwan Shah

Unearthing a Cross-Border Narcotics Operation Funding Terrorism in Jam ...
@Crime · 2 hours
Unearthing a Cross-Border Narcotics Operation Funding Terrorism in Jam ...
heart comment 0
Renewed Violence Erupts in Eastern Syria Amidst Rising Tensions

By Momen Zellmi

Renewed Violence Erupts in Eastern Syria Amidst Rising Tensions
Manzoor Pashteen Granted Post-Arrest Bail in Tarnol Police Case by Islamabad Session Court

By Mazhar Abbas

Manzoor Pashteen Granted Post-Arrest Bail in Tarnol Police Case by Islamabad Session Court
African Union Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria

By Geeta Pillai

African Union Condemns Terrorist Attacks in Nigeria
Iran Declares Itself Foremost Victim of Global Terrorism

By Momen Zellmi

Iran Declares Itself Foremost Victim of Global Terrorism
Latest Headlines
World News
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
3 mins
Wiener Dog Races to Steal the Halftime Show at Lady Raiders' Basketball Game
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
3 mins
Stefon Diggs Playfully Mimics Sportscaster Dan Roche in a Pregame Standup
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
3 mins
Unveiling the Longest Evaluation of Community Empowerment Initiatives: The 'Communities in Control' Study
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
4 mins
Leveraging AI for New Year's Fitness Resolutions: A Look at ChatGPT and Copilot with Bing
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
4 mins
Kenyatta Johnson Assumes Presidency of Philadelphia City Council Amid Controversies
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
4 mins
NFL Week 18: Games of Chance and Destiny
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
5 mins
Liverpool's 2024/25 Away Kit Design Leaked: A Glimpse into the Futuristic Football Fashion
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Health Risks from Danube River Flooding: Budapest NGO Calls for Immediate Action
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
5 mins
Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi Visit Late Governor Akeredolu's Family
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
11 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
20 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app