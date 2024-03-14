Foiled Murder Plot at Austin Rap Show Leads to Arrest of Two Felons, Shakes City's Music Scene

Police in Austin, Texas, have preempted a potentially deadly incident by arresting two men, Don Lee Bennett, 39, and Pierre Laday Jones, 38, before they could execute an alleged murder plot against a rapper during a downtown concert. According to court documents, the plan involved using VIP access to bypass security checks and smuggle firearms into the venue. Jones, despite his felon status, was found with a handgun during his arrest on March 10, with charges including third-degree possession of a firearm by a felon and harassment.

Unraveling the Plot

The investigation took a turn when Pierre Jones, in custody, disclosed his and his associates' plan to assassinate a rapper to prevent him from testifying in a court case. The scheme relied on using purported VIP credentials to gain entry into the concert without undergoing security searches, allowing them to carry concealed weapons. However, festival officials debunked Jones' claim of VIP access, stating no such credentials were offered for the event in question. This revelation did not deter their intent, as Bennett was prepared to pay Jones $450 for the handgun intended for use in the crime.

Swift Police Action Thwarts Tragedy

Determined to avert the looming threat, Austin police coordinated a sting operation to apprehend Bennett, who was believed to be en route to the concert armed with multiple firearms, including an AK-47. The operation culminated in Bennett's arrest by SWAT officers at the venue, where he was found in possession of a handgun. Previous convictions for aggravated robbery classified Bennett as a felon, leading to his arrest for unlawful possession of a firearm. This proactive approach by law enforcement prevented what could have been a catastrophic incident amidst Austin's vibrant music scene.

As Austin and its music community reel from the shock of this averted tragedy, the incident underscores the persistent challenges cities face in balancing openness and security in public events. The successful intervention by the Austin Police Department highlights the critical role of intelligence and swift action in ensuring public safety.