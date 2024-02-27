Flying Biscuit Cafe Relocates to DeKalb Avenue, Marks New Chapter for Atlanta Breakfast Scene

Flying Biscuit Cafe, an iconic breakfast destination in Atlanta, is set to move its original Candler Park location to the space formerly occupied by Lazy Betty on DeKalb Avenue. This strategic shift is part of the restaurant's broader expansion efforts, reflecting its growth since its inception in 1993. The move, facilitated by the expiration of the lease at its current location, was driven by the desire for better parking options and conditions, as highlighted by Daryl Dollinger, president and co-founder of Big Game Brands.

Historical Significance and Expansion

The DeKalb Avenue site has a notable history of housing popular breakfast and brunch spots, including Radial Cafe, which served the community for nearly two decades before closing in 2018. Flying Biscuit's relocation continues this tradition, bringing its well-loved Southern breakfast offerings to a new home. Since opening its doors in Candler Park in 1993 by founders Delia Champion and Michelle Speert, Flying Biscuit has expanded to over 30 franchise locations across the southeast, becoming a staple in the region's dining scene.

Legacy of Innovation and Culinary Excellence

Delia Champion, after franchising Flying Biscuit, continued her culinary ventures by opening Delia's Chicken Sausage Stand and a successful frozen food brand. Although the sausage stand locations closed in 2022, Champion's influence on Atlanta's food scene remains significant. Meanwhile, Lazy Betty, the DeKalb Avenue space's previous occupant, earned critical acclaim including a Michelin star in 2023. Co-owner Chef Ron Hsu has announced that Lazy Betty will provide an update on its reopening in the former Empire State South space soon, adding to the anticipation surrounding Atlanta's evolving culinary landscape.

Implications for Atlanta's Culinary Future

The relocation of Flying Biscuit to DeKalb Avenue not only reflects the dynamic nature of Atlanta's dining scene but also underscores the importance of adaptation and growth in the restaurant industry. As Flying Biscuit prepares for this new chapter, the move is expected to enhance the dining experience for loyal customers and attract new patrons, further cementing the franchise's role as a key player in the Southeast's breakfast and brunch market. The anticipation surrounding Lazy Betty's next steps adds another layer of excitement, showcasing the vibrancy and resilience of Atlanta's culinary community.