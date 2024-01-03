en English
Business

Flux Power’s Year-End Letter Outlines Successes and Future Prospects

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:54 am EST
Flux Power Holdings, Inc., a leading player in the lithium-ion energy storage solutions domain, recently released a year-end letter to its shareholders from CEO Ron Dutt. The letter outlines the company’s significant accomplishments in 2023, including continued revenue and margin growth and expansion of its customer base, concluding the year with over 20,000 high-performance battery packs in operation.

Flux Power’s Notable Achievements

One of the company’s notable advancements is the attainment of the UL Solutions List Status for their next-generation G2 series battery platform. Further, they initiated the integration of Artificial Intelligence into their SkyBMS Telematics Platform, marking a significant stride in technological innovation. Flux Power also put operational milestones in place with the inauguration of a new facility in Atlanta and the implementation of strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing profitability and supply chain efficiencies.

Financial Leaps and Bounds

In the financial realm, Flux Power transitioned from its Silicon Valley Bank facility to a more beneficial $15 million credit facility with Gibraltar Business Capital. Additionally, they secured an extra $2 million subordinated line of credit with Cleveland Capital, thus strengthening their financial standing.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Flux Power

Looking forward to 2024, Flux Power has set ambitious goals. The company plans to roll out heavy-duty battery models and an OEM private label program that aims to bolster customer adoption. It also aims to address an accumulated backlog of orders worth over $100 million. However, the company also included forward-looking statements in the letter that cautioned investors about potential risks and uncertainties that may influence the company’s future performance.

Flux Power’s products are designed with a focus on sustainability and reducing ownership costs. This positions them as a premier provider of energy storage solutions for large Fortune 500 material handling fleets, contributing to corporations’ global efforts to reduce emissions and tackle climate change challenges.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

