Business

Flux Power Holdings Reports Significant Growth and Optimism for 2024

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
Flux Power Holdings Reports Significant Growth and Optimism for 2024

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX), a pioneer in the development of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for commercial and industrial equipment, has shared an update on its business progress in a letter to shareholders. The company reported significant growth in revenue and margins throughout 2023, with more than 20,000 high-performance battery packs deployed across various applications.

Embracing the Global Trend

The rise of electric fleets and sustainability has become a global trend, prompting major corporations to transition towards their lithium-ion packs. These packs not only offer superior performance but also promise cost reductions without depending on government incentives. This global shift has undoubtedly played a role in Flux Power’s growth and success.

Product Line Enhancements and Expansion

In 2023, Flux Power expanded its product line by obtaining new certifications and developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for its SkyBMS Telematics Platform. The company also launched heavy-duty models, further diversifying their offering. These strategic initiatives have substantially broadened their customer base, which now includes Fortune 500 companies, and positioned the company to anticipate strong demand in 2024, with a backlog of over $100 million in orders.

Improved Capital Structure

Flux Power also took significant strides in the financial aspect of their business, securing a new $15 million credit facility with lower interest rates, and the potential to expand. Additionally, they obtained a $2.0 million subordinated line of credit for extra working capital, further fortifying the company’s capital structure. Flux Power is optimistic about continued growth and near-term profitability, aiming to become a leading provider for large material handling fleets.

The letter to shareholders also contained forward-looking statements about the company’s future plans and potential challenges. These challenges include the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, product certifications, and customer acceptance of new products. Despite these potential hurdles, Flux Power remains confident in its growth trajectory and is well-prepared to navigate through any obstacles that may arise.

Business United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

