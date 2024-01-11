Fluor Corporation Amplifies Houston Presence with Major Office Expansion

Fluor Corporation, the global engineering and construction titan, is bolstering its presence in Houston by securing an additional 104,677 square feet at Two Eldridge, a renowned 14-story Class A office building. This strategic move amplifies Fluor's total space in Granite Properties' Eldridge office complex to a commanding 412,853 square feet, underscoring the company's growth trajectory and ambition in the region.

Advertisment

Expansion Amidst Growth

Fluor's recent expansion comes on the heels of a significant headcount surge in Houston. The company welcomed 450 new recruits last year, bringing their Houston workforce to 1,600. Moreover, the firm aims to onboard another 350 employees in the coming year, indicating a robust growth plan. The additional floors in Two Eldridge will supplement the sizable 308,186 square feet Fluor already occupies at the neighboring Three Eldridge building. This expansion has nudged the occupancy rate of the office complex to an impressive 95%, according to Granite Properties.

Decoding the Move

Advertisment

The decision to expand within the Energy Corridor and away from Sugar Land stems from Fluor's projected growth and the quest for a modern office space that satisfies its spatial requirements. Sugar Land, known for its vibrant community life and diverse business opportunities, could not accommodate the company's growing need for space. Despite its numerous attractions, ranging from luxury homes, affordable neighborhoods, thriving healthcare, oil and gas industries, and a vibrant entertainment scene, Sugar Land fell short of Fluor's expanding ambitions.

A Strategic Leap

Fluor's expansion in the Eldridge complex is not merely about physical space. The company has also secured the option to brand the tops of both buildings, a strategic move that will undoubtedly enhance its visibility in the region. This development was reported by Marissa Luck, an award-winning journalist known for her coverage of commercial real estate, energy, and business news. With a track record that includes stints at CoStar News, Austin Business Journal, and The Daily News in Longview, Washington, Luck brings a unique perspective to this story. A native of Hawaii, Luck now calls Midtown Houston her home.