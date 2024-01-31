Florida's Wage Increase Surpasses National Median: A Look at the Numbers

Florida workers are witnessing a significant 5.7% wage increase at the outset of 2024, a development aimed at bringing the minimum wages in line with the cost of living. This hike sees the median annual salary for workers who have held their positions for a minimum of 12 months, rise to a promising $52,000. The increase in wages remarkably surpasses the national median change in annual pay, which stands at 5.2%.

Florida's Wage Increase: A Comparative Look

When compared to the national median annual pay of $58,800 for long-term employees, Florida's new median annual salary reflects a meaningful increase. The wage growth, a consequence of the amendment approved by Floridians in 2020, has set Florida's minimum wage above the federal minimum since 2005. With the current minimum wage in Florida sitting at $12 an hour, and the tipped minimum wage at $8.98, both are set to see an increase by a dollar each.

Minimum Wage Adjustment Tied to Consumer Price Index

Further increases are planned for 2025 and 2026, with adjustments tied to the Consumer Price Index post achieving the $15 mark. This strategic move aims to maintain a balance between the rising cost of living and the minimum wage. However, the living wage in Florida, calculated at $17.72 for a single adult without children, still highlights a glaring disparity between the minimum wage and the actual cost of living.

Wage Changes for Job Switchers

Automatic Data Processing (ADP) has brought to light a difference in wage changes for workers who opted to switch jobs. For this group, the median change in annual pay has been reported at 7.2%, marking the lowest rate of increase since May 2021. While this may seem like a setback, it's crucial to note that these are early days and the full effects of the wage increase are yet to be observed.