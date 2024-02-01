Florida's Vacation Home Insurance Landscape Could Change with Senate Bill 1716

Floridian lawmakers are actively weighing the merits of Senate Bill 1716, a piece of legislation designed to introduce significant insurance changes for owners of second vacation homes in the Sunshine State. At the heart of this bill is a proposal that would allow surplus lines insurers to take over policies currently insured by Citizens, Florida's insurer of last resort.

Understanding Surplus Lines Insurers

Surplus lines insurers operate under a different set of rules than traditional insurers in Florida. They are not subject to the same regulatory requirements, meaning they do not require approval for their rates and are supervised by a separate state office. However, they do not have access to the Florida Hurricane Catastrophe Fund, a cause for concern given the state does not back up claims if a surplus line company becomes insolvent.

Concerns Raised in Senate Committee Meeting

This issue was brought into sharp relief during a Senate committee meeting by Senator Bobby Powell. In response, Senator Jim Boyd, a supporter of the bill, pointed out that many surplus lines carriers operate with a larger surplus than domestic carriers, suggesting a degree of financial stability.

Reducing Exposure of Florida's Insurance Market

The bill forms part of a broader strategy to reduce the exposure of Florida's insurance market due to the high number of policies held by Citizens. Estimates suggest that between 45,000 and 60,000 second homes in Florida are currently insured under Citizens policies. The bill also entails administrative changes aimed at streamlining Citizens' operations from three different accounts down to a single account.

As the bill continues to gain traction in the Senate, it has already received unanimous support from the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee. This committee has authorized surplus lines insurers to submit takeout offers to Citizens for secondary residences, making secondary residences ineligible for Citizens coverage upon receiving an offer of coverage from surplus lines insurers.

As the legislative journey of Senate Bill 1716 continues, its potential impact on the insurance landscape of Florida's second vacation homes remains a topic of keen interest.