Florida’s Tourism Industry: A Technological Revolution Amid Workforce Shortages

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
Florida's Tourism Industry: A Technological Revolution Amid Workforce Shortages

Florida’s tourism industry, a linchpin of the state’s economy, is transforming, leveraging advanced technology to tackle workforce shortages and enhance the visitor experience. As winter ushers in a surge of tourists, they’ll find themselves interacting with a host of technological solutions in hotels, restaurants, and attractions across the Sunshine State.

Technology Replacing Human Workforce

A 2023 Deloitte survey paints a stark picture: a mere 5% of hotels anticipate returning staffing levels to their 2019 figures by the year’s end. The resulting labor crunch has led establishments to turn to technology. The Hawks Cay Resort, for instance, has enlisted robots to perform an array of tasks, from food service to cleaning. Beyond logistical support, these non-human workers are becoming an attraction themselves, intriguing guests with their efficiency and novelty.

Enhancing Visitor Experience through Innovation

The hospitality sector’s tech revolution isn’t confined to staffing solutions. The Lake Nona Wave Hotel in Orlando, for example, offers a ‘smart bed’ designed to enhance sleep quality by regulating temperature and mitigating pressure points. AI is also making its presence felt, assisting with everything from reservations and customer inquiries to crafting personalized guest experiences.

AI Regulations: A Potential Roadblock?

As pivotal as these innovations are, they’re not without potential pitfalls. The specter of government regulation looms large over the industry’s technological progress. In Europe, recently implemented AI regulations have sparked concern, with detractors arguing they could stifle innovation and dissuade tech startups. Florida isn’t immune to these discussions. Proposed bills considering AI regulation have prompted advocacy from groups like NetChoice for minimal governmental intervention. The aim is to strike a balance that preserves innovation while ensuring the tourism industry remains competitive and appealing to the global market.

Preserving Florida’s Natural Beauty with Tech

Technology’s reach extends even to the state’s natural attractions. A robot named BeBot, for instance, scours the beaches, filtering litter from the sand and helping maintain Florida’s pristine coastlines. Meanwhile, enterprises like Viking EcoTours are offering unique, eco-friendly experiences. Their pedal kayak tours guide visitors through Florida’s stunning waterways, led by experienced wildlife conservationists. It’s a testament to how technology and nature can coexist, enhancing not just the visitor experience, but also preserving the state’s natural beauty for generations to come.

United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

