en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Florida’s Top Counties for Raising a Family Revealed in New Study

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Florida’s Top Counties for Raising a Family Revealed in New Study

FloridaRentals.com, a leading vacation rental marketplace, has published a comprehensive ranking of Florida counties deemed the best for raising a family. The analysis was based on eleven distinctive factors, such as cost of living, childcare cost, median house price, and crime index, utilizing the most recent data from reputable sources like the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census.

Rankings and Factors

Okaloosa County emerged as the top county for families, followed closely by Santa Rosa and Alachua County. The rankings were determined by assessing various factors that impact family life. These included the cost of living, childcare cost, the average price of a house, and the crime index.

High-ranking Counties

Clay County secured the fifth spot, primarily due to its high percentage of households with children and an impressive cost of living index score of 6.69. St. Johns County, ranking seventh, was lauded for its significant number of residents with at least a high school diploma.

Implications of the Study

The study serves to provide valuable insights into ideal locations for families. It could potentially influence relocation decisions, or even affect future birth rates in these areas. For instance, the first baby of 2024 was delivered in Bay County, at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital, just before 5 a.m. on January 1st. The baby, named Breani, weighed 7lbs, 13oz, and was 20 inches long. The parents, Darin and Zulma, expressed their gratitude for the healthy arrival of their baby.

In a related development, Cape Coral, Florida, has been identified as one of the top rising luxury cities in America. The city has recorded an increase in housing prices and residents’ annual incomes, in addition to an expansion in dining options and activities. Cape Coral also ranks high in safety among the cities analyzed, thereby attracting higher earning individuals. This evolution from a ‘working class’ city to a ‘luxury city’ speaks to the dynamic growth of Florida and its continued appeal to families and high-earning individuals alike.

0
United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?

By BNN Correspondents

Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions

By Salman Khan

New Year's Day Tragedy: Rochester Grapples with Possible Terror Attack

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Firearms Charges for New Jersey Man Following Traffic Stop

By Salman Akhtar

Amy Slaton Announces Breakup with Boyfriend Tony Rodgers on TikTok ...
@United States · 35 seconds
Amy Slaton Announces Breakup with Boyfriend Tony Rodgers on TikTok ...
heart comment 0
Court Upholds Dismissal of Retaliation Claims by Former FAA Employee

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Court Upholds Dismissal of Retaliation Claims by Former FAA Employee
Sniper Series Films Outperform Major Titles on Netflix’s Most-Viewed Chart

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sniper Series Films Outperform Major Titles on Netflix's Most-Viewed Chart
U.S. Education in Crisis: The Decline of Civics and History

By BNN Correspondents

U.S. Education in Crisis: The Decline of Civics and History
Brother of Colombian Senator Pleads Guilty to U.S. Cocaine Charge

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Brother of Colombian Senator Pleads Guilty to U.S. Cocaine Charge
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
14 seconds
Navigating NFL's Week 18: A Comprehensive Guide for Fantasy Football Champions
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
17 seconds
Crypto Voters: A New Force in the 2024 Election?
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
21 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
39 seconds
Study Reveals Role of Hypoxanthine in Inducing EMT in Breast Cancer
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
2 mins
Palm Springs Surf Club Opens: A New Wave in Southern California's Surf Scene
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
3 mins
Mayor Eddie Melton Appoints Glenn Johnson to GCSC Board: A Step Towards Local Control
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
3 mins
Bionic Limbs: A Beacon of Hope for Ukraine's Amputees
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
3 mins
Kerala Police Seize Footwear as Precautionary Measure: A Stride Too Far?
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
3 mins
DeSantis Stirs Controversy with US-Bahamas Analogy and Trump Pardon
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app