Florida’s Top Counties for Raising a Family Revealed in New Study

FloridaRentals.com, a leading vacation rental marketplace, has published a comprehensive ranking of Florida counties deemed the best for raising a family. The analysis was based on eleven distinctive factors, such as cost of living, childcare cost, median house price, and crime index, utilizing the most recent data from reputable sources like the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Census.

Rankings and Factors

Okaloosa County emerged as the top county for families, followed closely by Santa Rosa and Alachua County. The rankings were determined by assessing various factors that impact family life. These included the cost of living, childcare cost, the average price of a house, and the crime index.

High-ranking Counties

Clay County secured the fifth spot, primarily due to its high percentage of households with children and an impressive cost of living index score of 6.69. St. Johns County, ranking seventh, was lauded for its significant number of residents with at least a high school diploma.

Implications of the Study

The study serves to provide valuable insights into ideal locations for families. It could potentially influence relocation decisions, or even affect future birth rates in these areas. For instance, the first baby of 2024 was delivered in Bay County, at HCA Gulf Coast Hospital, just before 5 a.m. on January 1st. The baby, named Breani, weighed 7lbs, 13oz, and was 20 inches long. The parents, Darin and Zulma, expressed their gratitude for the healthy arrival of their baby.

In a related development, Cape Coral, Florida, has been identified as one of the top rising luxury cities in America. The city has recorded an increase in housing prices and residents’ annual incomes, in addition to an expansion in dining options and activities. Cape Coral also ranks high in safety among the cities analyzed, thereby attracting higher earning individuals. This evolution from a ‘working class’ city to a ‘luxury city’ speaks to the dynamic growth of Florida and its continued appeal to families and high-earning individuals alike.