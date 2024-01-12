en English
Florida’s Population Surge: The Perks, Pitfalls, and the Acklie Case

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:03 am EST
Florida's Population Surge: The Perks, Pitfalls, and the Acklie Case

Florida, known for its warm climate and pristine beaches, has emerged as the fastest-growing state in the U.S., according to the 2022 population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state’s growth isn’t just attributed to its appealing weather conditions and natural beauty. Financial advantages, such as tax benefits and homestead protections, also play a significant role in attracting new residents.

The Acklie Case: A Cautionary Tale

However, the process of changing residency isn’t always straightforward, as exemplified by the case of Acklie v. Nebraska Department of Revenue. Duane and Phillis Acklie, a couple originally from Nebraska, found themselves in a legal battle with their former state over their residency status.

The couple purchased a home in Florida in 1997 and by 2008, had taken multiple steps to establish their residency in the Sunshine State. This included moving personal belongings, obtaining Florida driver’s licenses and voter registration, joining local clubs, and even updating their passports in 2012 to reflect their new address. Despite these actions, their residency change was challenged by the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Consequences of Incomplete Residency Change

While the Acklie’s case is an extreme example, it underscores the importance of thoroughly renouncing one’s previous domicile to avoid potential tax obligations to former states. Individuals moving to Florida must be diligent in taking all necessary steps to relinquish their former state’s residency. Failure to do so can lead to complex legal issues and potential financial penalties.

Florida: A Magnet for Growth

Despite these hurdles, Florida’s growth continues unabated. In fact, Lakeland, Florida, has been identified as one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, with an average increase of 88 people a day. Florida boasts seven markets among the top 25 U.S. growth cities, a testament to the state’s overall population surge.

However, this rapid growth has implications beyond population statistics. It places a strain on the state’s healthcare system, underscoring the need to address the existing physician shortage and expand the healthcare workforce. Initiatives are underway to bolster Florida’s healthcare infrastructure, but the challenge of keeping pace with the state’s population boom remains.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

