Environmental Science

Florida’s Manatees Gather in Droves for Warmth Amid Cooler Climate

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
Florida's Manatees Gather in Droves for Warmth Amid Cooler Climate

As the cooler temperatures sweep across Florida, an unusual spectacle is unfolding in the waters of the Sunshine State. The Florida manatees, these gentle giants, fondly referred to as ‘sea cows,’ are gathering in unprecedented numbers for warmth. The phenomenon is not driven by a need for social heat but is a key survival tactic adopted by these marine mammals. A video released by the Southwest Florida Water Management District has captured hundreds of manatees congregating along the shoreline of Three Sisters Springs, north of Tampa.

A Haven Amidst the Cold

Three Sisters Springs, part of the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, has recently undergone restoration by the Southwest Florida Water Management District. The restoration aimed at preserving this vital habitat for the manatees, especially during cold spells. Interestingly, the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge is the only refuge in the United States solely dedicated to the protection of manatees.

Survival of the Florida Manatees

The Florida manatee, a native species to the area, is an impressive creature that can grow up to 10 feet long and weigh approximately 1,000 pounds. Previously listed as an endangered species, the population numbers of the Florida manatee have improved, leading to its status being downgraded to ‘threatened.’ However, these marine mammals still face significant risks, including boat collisions and habitat loss.

Warm Water Refuges: A Lifeline

Warm water refuges are vital for the survival of these manatees. The manatees’ inability to regulate body temperature in cold waters makes them susceptible to cold stress, posing a significant threat to their lives. They heavily depend on warm water habitats like the Crystal River. These gentle giants are herbivores, primarily consuming seagrass, which contributes to their affectionate moniker ‘sea cows.’

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

