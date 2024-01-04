en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Florida’s Immigration Law Worsens Labor Shortage: The Farmer’s Dilemma

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Florida’s Immigration Law Worsens Labor Shortage: The Farmer’s Dilemma

As dawn breaks over the fertile plains of Plant City, Florida, fields of plump, ruby-red strawberries glisten under the morning dew. This picturesque scene belies an underlying struggle. The city’s farmers, the backbone of the U.S.’s winter strawberry supply, are grappling with an intense labor shortage – a predicament echoing across the nation. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, there are presently only 53 available workers for every 100 job openings. In Florida, the scenario is further complicated by a new immigration law, SB 1718.

Florida’s Immigration Law: A Double-Edged Sword

Implemented in July, SB 1718 has been a source of contention among Florida’s workforce. The law stipulates that companies with a workforce of 25 or more must use the E-Verify system to determine the legal status of prospective employees. Non-compliance can result in severe penalties. The latest reports show that 83,442 employers have registered with E-Verify in Florida. Advocates of the law tout it as a necessary measure for workforce regulation. Detractors, however, maintain it is a detrimental blow to the labor market.

A Farmer’s Plight: The Real Impact of SB 1718

Amid the vast strawberry fields of Plant City, the consequences of SB 1718 are keenly felt. Fidel Sanchez, a strawberry farmer for over a decade, has found his hiring capabilities severely restricted by the new law. To avoid E-Verify requirements, he has been compelled to employ fewer than 25 workers, despite his farm’s growing labor needs.

Sanchez’s predicament is not unique. Many of his fellow farmers are in the same boat, scrambling to find enough workers during the peak strawberry season. Some have turned to contracted workers – a solution that Sanchez finds prohibitively expensive.

Resilience Amid Struggle

Despite these challenges, the determination of farmers like Sanchez remains unwavering. The strawberry fields of Plant City are not just plots of land; they are a testament to the spirit of hard work, resilience, and the pursuit of the American Dream. As the strawberry season marches on, these farmers continue to meet its demands, even in the face of considerable adversity.

0
Agriculture United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
2 mins ago
An Giang Province Bolsters Organic Palmyra Palm Cultivation for Future Sustainability
An Giang Province, a region in Vietnam known for its sprawling, majestic palmyra palms, has set in motion an ambitious plan to broaden the cultivation of organic palmyra palm trees and fortify the production and sale of palm-derived products for local and global markets. Palmyra Palms: The Lifeline of An Giang The province, notably Tri
An Giang Province Bolsters Organic Palmyra Palm Cultivation for Future Sustainability
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
16 mins ago
Minnesota Concludes Landmark Agricultural Data Project
NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts
21 mins ago
NFA Enforces Seasonal Ban on Hookah Gear Amid Conservation Efforts
Miraa: A Sacred Offering in Kenyan Churches
7 mins ago
Miraa: A Sacred Offering in Kenyan Churches
Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China
10 mins ago
Agrivoltaics: A Dual-Purpose Model Reshaping Rural China
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
11 mins ago
United Farm Workers Union Endorses Adam Schiff for U.S. Senate
Latest Headlines
World News
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
11 seconds
Preventing Flu Spread as North Alabama Schools Reopen: Expert Advice
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
42 seconds
Hickory High School Triumphs Over Farrell High School in Thrilling Basketball Match
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
49 seconds
All Blacks' Journey to the Rugby World Cup: A Testament to Resilience
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
56 seconds
Newark Imam Fatally Shot: A Community Mourns and Seeks Justice
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
57 seconds
Ex-Dispatchers Call for Removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director
Pro Bowl Selection Controversy: Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions
1 min
Pro Bowl Selection Controversy: Antoine Winfield Jr.'s Snub Raises Questions
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
1 min
Morrow County Commissioners Criticised Over Ambulance and Health System Divide
2024 Presidential Election: The Impact of Trump's Legal Challenges on the Republican Nomination
1 min
2024 Presidential Election: The Impact of Trump's Legal Challenges on the Republican Nomination
Mike Dean: A Referee's Passion for Tranmere Rovers Triumphs
2 mins
Mike Dean: A Referee's Passion for Tranmere Rovers Triumphs
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
7 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app