en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Florida’s Immigration Justice Movement: Empowering Undocumented Immigrants

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Florida’s Immigration Justice Movement: Empowering Undocumented Immigrants

In the wake of Senate Bill 1718 in Florida, a compelling narrative of resilience and empowerment has emerged. The Immigration Justice Movement, spearheaded by the Miel y Canela Foundation in Tampa Bay, has risen as a beacon of hope for the Spanish-speaking undocumented community. Founded to educate and embolden immigrants about their rights, the movement has had a profound impact on its participants, with the story of Dalia Clemente Vaquero serving as a testament to this effect.

Voices of the Undocumented

Among the sea of faces seeking understanding and acceptance in their new homeland is Dalia Clemente Vaquero. An immigrant from Mexico, Vaquero has resided in the U.S. for eight years. Her life is characterized by her love for family and an unquenchable thirst for knowledge. This narrative is etched into the wall of family photos in her home and her active participation in the Immigration Justice Movement.

Empowering the Unseen

Jeannette Matta, the founder of the Miel y Canela Foundation, emphasizes the driving force behind the movement. It revolves around empowering undocumented individuals through the provision of critical knowledge. The foundation offers seminars that delve into topics such as human rights and the structure of the U.S. government, illuminating the path for those dwelling in the shadows of uncertainty.

A Testament of Transformation

Vaquero, having participated in these enlightening seminars, is a living testament to the transformative power of education. She advocates for others in her situation to seize the opportunity to learn about their rights and to equip themselves with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of their status. Asserting the significant role such initiatives play in her life, she emphasizes the importance of making memories with her family and recognizing the rights she possesses in her adopted home.

This initiative is a fresh perspective on the immigration crisis, focusing not on the political storm but on those who bear the brunt of it. The Immigration Justice Movement, through its work, is changing the narrative, one seminar, one story at a time.

0
Human Rights United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ignite Hope Advocates for Anti-Human Trafficking Bill at West Virginia Capitol

By Geeta Pillai

Goa Human Rights Commission Acts on Tragic Death in Mala, Panaji

By Dil Bar Irshad

Puberty Blockers for Transgender Children: Unraveling the Controversy

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Transgender Rights in Pakistan: Shehzadi Rai Speaks on Electoral Disenfranchisement

By Rizwan Shah

Hungary's New Law Bans Same-Sex Adoption, Redefines Traditional Family ...
@Europe · 1 hour
Hungary's New Law Bans Same-Sex Adoption, Redefines Traditional Family ...
heart comment 0
Unsettling Workplace Incident Sparks Concern on TikTok

By Ebenezer Mensah

Unsettling Workplace Incident Sparks Concern on TikTok
The Disturbing Reality of Child Abuse: The Tragic Case of Timothy Ferguson

By Muhammad Jawad

The Disturbing Reality of Child Abuse: The Tragic Case of Timothy Ferguson
Salisbury City Council Honors Holocaust Victims with Memorial Event

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Salisbury City Council Honors Holocaust Victims with Memorial Event
Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month

By BNN Correspondents

Commissioners Declare Observance of Anti-Human Trafficking Month
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
56 seconds
2024 College Football Championship: Michigan vs. Washington Showdown
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Mastery and Warner's Farewell: A Day of Cricket Highlights
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
1 min
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
1 min
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
1 min
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
2 mins
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
2 mins
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
2 mins
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
17 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app