Florida's Historic Coast: A Vibrant Celebration of Black History Month

Florida's Historic Coast is set to honor Black History Month with an array of events and activities taking place in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, and the surrounding areas. The region, steeped in a diverse history that includes Spanish and British influences, also boasts a significant place in African American history. This legacy dates back to the 16th century with the advent of black Spanish soldiers, the Underground Railroad in the 1700s, and the pivotal Civil Rights movements of the 1960s.

Immersive Celebrations

Celebrations feature the showcasing of contemporary African Art at the Ovico Gallery and the narrating of historical black figures' stories at the One Forty Four Gallery by photographer Lenny Foster. A special event at Fort Mose Historic State Park commemorates the first free Black settlement in the U.S. Additionally, the Ximenez-Fatio House presents 'I Lived Here, As Well - Together,' a poignant narrative from the perspective of an enslaved man and woman.

Exploring Lincolnville and More

The Lincolnville neighborhood, a central hub to Black history in St. Augustine, offers the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center and the ACCORD Freedom Trail Project with 31 historic sites. Black musicians are brought to the forefront with performances by blues guitarist Selwyn Birchwood, John Primer, and others at The Fort Mose Jazz and Blues Series.

Culinary Highlights and Tour App

Notable Black chefs like Executive Chef Denzel Aponte, Executive Chef Lashunta Harris, and Chef Tyrone Bennett are spotlighted for their contributions to the culinary scene. To further enhance the experience of Black history, a new Black History Tour App is set to launch, providing narrated tours and access to museums and historic sites. Alongside its historical richness, the area is also renowned for its golf, seaside elegance, and Atlantic beaches.