en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Florida’s Great Outdoors Initiative: 50% Discounts announced on State Park Passes and Sportsman Licenses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:31 am EST
Florida’s Great Outdoors Initiative: 50% Discounts announced on State Park Passes and Sportsman Licenses

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put forth an executive order, launching the “Great Outdoors Initiative”, a bold step designed to bolster outdoor activities in the state. The initiative offers a hefty 50% discount on annual state park passes and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.

Encouraging Outdoor Traditions

The discount, effective until January 13, 2024, applies to the annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license, and Lifetime Sportsman license. These licenses encompass privileges for saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting, and all associated permits. The initiative encourages Floridians to explore the state’s award-winning recreational lands and foster family traditions of outdoor pursuits.

Supporting Cost-effective Recreational Options

As part of the initiative, the Department of Environmental Protection is also extending a 50% discount on annual state park passes, inviting residents to enjoy park visits at a more affordable rate. Governor DeSantis expressed immense pride in the initiative, emphasizing the vital role outdoor activities play in the lives of Floridian families.

Accessing the Benefits

To avail of these discounted passes or licenses, residents can visit the official Florida State Parks and FWC websites. The initiative aims to provide a cost-effective option for residents to enjoy fishing, hunting, and park visits, thereby supporting the state’s outdoor traditions and promoting a healthy lifestyle.

0
United States Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
16 seconds ago
New Mexico Man Faces Federal Charges for Importing Bengal Tiger Cub
On a frosty January morning in 2023, Albuquerque police officers stumbled upon an unusual scene: a Bengal tiger cub named Duke, confined to a dog crate in a trailer. The startling discovery led to the indictment of David Mendoza-Enriquez, a 40-year-old New Mexico resident, on federal charges for importing the cub from Mexico to the
New Mexico Man Faces Federal Charges for Importing Bengal Tiger Cub
Greensboro Community and Police Honor Slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in Emotional Funeral Service
2 mins ago
Greensboro Community and Police Honor Slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in Emotional Funeral Service
Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College
5 mins ago
Free Tax Assistance Offered at Santa Fe Community College
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
35 seconds ago
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
2 mins ago
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
2 mins ago
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
35 seconds
Jemele Hill Criticizes ESPN's Handling of Controversies
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
59 seconds
Olympic Water Polo Player and Mortgage Broker: The Dual Life of Blake Edwards
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
1 min
Malasakit Centers: A Lifeline for Filipino Families Navigating Healthcare Costs
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
2 mins
A Battle for Legacy: Cleveland Browns Fans Rally for Playoff Game in Houston
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
2 mins
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
2 mins
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
3 mins
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
3 mins
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
4 mins
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app