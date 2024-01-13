Florida’s Great Outdoors Initiative: 50% Discounts announced on State Park Passes and Sportsman Licenses

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has put forth an executive order, launching the “Great Outdoors Initiative”, a bold step designed to bolster outdoor activities in the state. The initiative offers a hefty 50% discount on annual state park passes and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Gold Sportsman hunting and fishing licenses.

Encouraging Outdoor Traditions

The discount, effective until January 13, 2024, applies to the annual resident Gold Sportsman license, five-year Gold Sportsman license, and Lifetime Sportsman license. These licenses encompass privileges for saltwater fishing, freshwater fishing, hunting, and all associated permits. The initiative encourages Floridians to explore the state’s award-winning recreational lands and foster family traditions of outdoor pursuits.

Supporting Cost-effective Recreational Options

As part of the initiative, the Department of Environmental Protection is also extending a 50% discount on annual state park passes, inviting residents to enjoy park visits at a more affordable rate. Governor DeSantis expressed immense pride in the initiative, emphasizing the vital role outdoor activities play in the lives of Floridian families.

Accessing the Benefits

To avail of these discounted passes or licenses, residents can visit the official Florida State Parks and FWC websites. The initiative aims to provide a cost-effective option for residents to enjoy fishing, hunting, and park visits, thereby supporting the state’s outdoor traditions and promoting a healthy lifestyle.