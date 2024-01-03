Florida’s Fight Against Human Trafficking: A Stride Toward Progress

In a remarkable stride against human trafficking, Central Florida is providing refuge to an increased number of survivors. In one year alone, the region has extended support to about 200 survivors, accounting for at least half of the total survivors aided across the state. Central Florida boasts more residential programs for survivors than any other region, with Orange County’s crisis shelter standing out for assisting more women than any other facility in the state.

Unveiling the Progress

The figures came to light in a 9 Investigates report that prompted legislation to establish standards and oversight for these homes. The report’s influence has rippled across the state, leading to a recent survey that underscored the progress made in providing resources and pinpointed areas where further work is necessary. At the helm of the effort is Tomas Lares, a human trafficking expert and co-chair of the state working group. Lares has been instrumental in compiling data and suggesting best practices.

Setting the Gold Standard

With the new regulations, safehouses will now be required to conduct stricter background checks for staff and volunteers. The use of survivors’ stories for fundraising will be discouraged, ensuring their experiences aren’t commodified. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) will oversee the safehouses under the new regulations. Florida is gearing up to set an example for other states with these certifications.

Additional initiatives are underway to combat human trafficking. Attorney General Ashley Moody has outlined resources and initiatives during National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. These include the 100 Percent Club, Human Trafficking Summit, Project Protect, and Truckers Against Trafficking. The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has also launched the ‘Break the Chains’ campaign, aiming to raise awareness and encouraging citizens to report suspicions of human trafficking.

A Nationwide Struggle

Organizations such as Selah Freedom are committed to eradicating sex trafficking in the United States, estimated to ensnare 15,000 to 50,000 individuals annually. The U.S. Department of State has recognized sex trafficking as a significant issue with an estimated 27.6 million victims worldwide at any given time. The U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline reported 10,359 situations of human trafficking in 2021, involving 16,554 individual victims. Thus, the fight against human trafficking is a nationwide struggle, requiring unified efforts and strong support systems for survivors.