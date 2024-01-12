en English
Business

Florida’s Credit Unions Inch Closer to Accepting Government Deposits

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:48 am EST
Florida's Credit Unions Inch Closer to Accepting Government Deposits

In a significant development for Florida’s financial landscape, a bill that could potentially allow credit unions to accept deposits from state and local governments has overcome another legislative barrier. The proposal, referred to as HB 611 in the House and SB 1018 in the Senate, was approved by the House Insurance & Banking Subcommittee in a 15-2 vote. This marks a pivotal chapter in the recurring ‘food fight,’ a metaphorical term coined for the annual debate between credit unions and banks regarding the control of government deposits.

Clash of Financial Titans

At the heart of this contention lies the tax-exempt status of credit unions. As nonprofit entities, credit unions are exempt from many taxes, a privilege they argue justifies their right to compete with banks for public deposits. They highlight their community-oriented model and charitable contributions as further evidence of their suitability.

However, banks counter this contention, arguing that this tax-exempt status provides credit unions with an unjust upper hand. They suggest that this enables credit unions to offer more competitive, cheaper rates to governments. Additionally, banks express alarm over the possible consolidation of community banks if credit unions are granted new powers.

The Majority Votes for Competition

Despite the opposition from two committee members, the majority supported the notion of competition, especially in rural areas that have limited access to financial services. The bill has yet to traverse additional committee hearings before it can potentially reach the floor for a vote.

The Landscape of Credit Unions

Amidst this legislative tug of war, credit unions continue to provide competitive services in the financial sector. Institutions such as TotalDirectBank, Signature Federal Credit Union, LendingClub, and Alliant Credit Union offer attractive CD rates and terms. The highest CD rate currently stands at 6.50% APY, offered by Financial Partners Credit Union for an 8-month CD, subject to specific opening requirements and eligibility criteria.

The article underscores the importance of federal insurance and reassures the safety of deposits in federally insured financial institutions. The unfolding drama surrounding the bill continues to define the relationship between credit unions and banks, with potential implications for the wider financial sector in Florida and beyond.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

