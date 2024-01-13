en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Florida’s Beach Renourishment Controversy: A Battle Over Sand, Property Rights, and Federal Funding

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:38 pm EST
Florida’s Beach Renourishment Controversy: A Battle Over Sand, Property Rights, and Federal Funding

Florida’s Pinellas County, known for its stunning beaches, is at the center of a heated debate sparked by changes to beach renourishment policies. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, traditionally responsible for funding half of the sand replenishment projects necessitated by storm damage, has now mandated that all beachfront property owners within the targeted area grant a perpetual easement to the federal government. The policy marks a significant departure from previous practices, which allowed for short-term easements and cost-sharing with local entities like Pinellas County.

Policy Shift Sparks Controversy

This policy shift has ignited a controversy that goes beyond mere sand and storm damage. It has fundamentally altered the relationship between private property owners, local authorities, and the federal government. The new requirement for perpetual easements has led to delays in beach renourishment, primarily due to some property owners’ reluctance to grant such rights to the federal government. The consequences are already manifesting in the form of eroding dunes and potentially jeopardized local economies dependent on tourism.

Lawmakers Advocate for Policy Change

Representative Lindsay Cross is leading the charge against this policy change. Along with fellow lawmakers, Cross has been urging Congress to direct the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to revert to previous policies. They view the upcoming Water Resource Development Act as a potential platform to enforce such directives. The lawmakers argue that the current policy has not only caused significant delays but also threatens the loss of federal funding for beach renourishment projects.

Beachgoers Divided Over Policy

The policy has elicited mixed reactions from beachgoers. Some express support for the new regulations, emphasizing the importance of dune protection and public access to the beaches. However, others express concern over what they view as an excessive federal control over private property. As the debate rages on, it remains to be seen whether the call for a return to previous policies will gain traction in Congress and among the constituents of Pinellas County.

0
United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
33 seconds ago
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
From winter storms delaying Republic campaigning in New Hampshire, a federal judge probing Donald Trump’s lawyer about hypothetical criminal charges against a president, to the 81st Golden Globe Awards and mandatory inspections for Boeing 737 Max 9 airplanes; the week was abuzz with various events of national and international importance. 81st Golden Globe Awards The
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
3 mins ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
US Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Impact and Implications
3 mins ago
US Strikes Against Houthi Rebels in Yemen: Impact and Implications
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
1 min ago
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination
2 mins ago
Cheval Blanc Seychelles to Open in 2024: A New Luxury Travel Destination
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
2 mins ago
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
33 seconds
Weekly News Roundup: Golden Globes, Political Developments, and Aerospace Challenges
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
1 min
Soccer Star Rose Lavelle Inducted into Mount Notre Dame High School's Athletic Hall of Fame
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
2 mins
Battling Disability Discrimination: Arlene Alexander's Fight for Employment
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
2 mins
Buzz Williams Likens Kentucky's Basketball Team to a Hallucinogen
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
3 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Game Results
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
4 mins
Florida House to Discuss Bills on Anti-Semitism and Child-Custody Safety
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
4 mins
High School Boys' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games Across Districts
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Villanova Clinches Victory Over DePaul in College Basketball Showdown
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
4 mins
Hyderabad Triumphs in Cricket and Cycling; SAI to Conduct Trials
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
16 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app