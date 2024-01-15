en English
Florida’s Battle with Soaring Student Absenteeism: A Deep Dive

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
Florida’s public school system is grappling with a steep increase in student absenteeism. Data reveals that 20.9% of students missed 21 or more school days during the 2021-22 academic year, nearly double the previous numbers. The repercussions of this chronic absenteeism are manifold, from a decline in test scores to disrupted social interactions and limited access to regular meals and special services.

Rural-Urban Disparity in Absenteeism Rates

The issue of absenteeism is not evenly distributed across the state. Rural areas report higher rates, with Putnam County topping the list at 42.3%. Conversely, urban districts, despite their larger student populations exceeding 120,000, show relatively lower rates of chronic absenteeism. Santa Rosa County, for instance, falls below the state average at 13.8%.

A Multitude of Contributing Factors

Reasons for students missing school are diverse and complex. Personal or family illnesses, medical procedures, housing instability, lack of transportation, work, mental illness, and child care responsibilities all factor into the high absenteeism rates. In some cases, issues such as bullying and a lack of engaging curriculum contribute to students opting to stay away from school.

Impact and Response

Chronic absence, which encompasses both excused and unexcused absences, has a disproportionate impact on students living in poverty. Furthermore, it can disrupt the learning process for the entire classroom. Florida state lawmakers acknowledge the seriousness of the issue and are striving to understand and address the contributing factors. However, as of now, no specific legislation has been introduced to combat the issue.

Experts suggest investing in robust data systems to comprehend the risks and patterns of absenteeism. Implementing universal screeners and regular wellness assessments could offer a broader view of the school climate and identify triggers for absences. As Jeremy Glauser, the founder and CEO of eLuma, asserts, supporting students’ social-emotional needs, mental health, and physical well-being is crucial in reducing chronic absenteeism. The goal is to ensure every child has access to education, regardless of their circumstances.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

