Florida Realtors Education Foundation Opens Applications for 2024 Scholarships

The Florida Realtors Education Foundation Inc., a philanthropic entity, has announced its Student Scholarship Program for the year 2024. The program is open for applications until March 6, 2024, and aims to support students with an inclination towards real estate-related careers. It is a unique opportunity for Florida high school seniors, undergraduate students, and graduate students who are on the path of higher education.

Eligibility and Application Process

Candidates must be Florida residents and associated with a real estate professional or organization. They could either have a parent who is a Realtor or real estate practitioner, be affiliated with a local Realtor board or association, or have an association with Florida Realtors. The application process is entirely online, rejecting any mailed or faxed applications. Applicants have to provide evidence of their legal residency in Florida and their commitment to work in Florida after their graduation.

A Legacy of Support

Over the past 14 years, the Student Scholarship Program has granted more than $2.5 million in scholarships, benefitting 1,807 students. Each scholarship starts at $1,000, with the quantity of awards fluctuating annually. The Education Foundation’s Board of Directors is responsible for the final decision on the awards, considering factors such as academic accomplishments, financial need, community engagement, and leadership attributes.

Additional Scholarship Opportunities

In related news, the REALTOR® Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) is also offering scholarships. For the 2024-2025 academic year, they will offer a minimum of six scholarships, each worth $2,000, to deserving students in the Sarasota and Manatee areas.