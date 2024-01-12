Florida Ramps Up Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking

From the dark shadows of addiction and prostitution, Laura Henderson emerged as a beacon of hope. Today, she uses her past to light the path for others as an anti-trafficking mentor with One More Child. This transformation mirrors the larger metamorphosis Florida is undergoing to combat human trafficking, an issue the state is grappling with.

Florida: A Hotspot for Human Trafficking

Ranked third nationally for human trafficking cases and second for labor trafficking, Florida is stepping up its game. The state’s location and thriving industries make it appealing for traffickers, but it’s the unwitting participation of everyday citizens that often allows this heinous crime to continue unnoticed. Dottie Groover-Skipper, founder of the Heart Dance Foundation, emphasizes that victims can be found in various workplaces, from restaurants to construction sites. Recognizing signs of grooming and exploitation is crucial.

Tampa General Hospital Joins the Fight

On Human Trafficking Awareness Day, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody unveiled the 100% Initiative at Tampa General Hospital (TGH). The initiative recognizes businesses training their employees to spot and report human trafficking. Over 400 TGH staff members have already completed the specialized training, with hundreds more enrolled. This move is a strong testament to the proactive role businesses can play in the fight against human trafficking.

Enlisting Commercial Drivers

Truckers Against Trafficking, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Trucking Association, are equipping commercial drivers with the knowledge to identify and report potential trafficking situations. These partnerships highlight the collective effort necessary to combat human trafficking, turning highways into lifelines for victims.

As Florida intensifies efforts to combat human trafficking, the state is sending a clear message: human trafficking has no place in society, and every individual can play a part in eradicating it. If you suspect human trafficking, call 855-FLA-SAFE and help make Florida safer for one more child.