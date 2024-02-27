Florida Proposes Focused Purple Alerts for Missing Adults with Disabilities, Aiming for Localized Impact

Florida lawmakers are currently reviewing significant amendments to the state's Purple Alerts system, designed to aid in the search for missing adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. The proposed changes, championed by Democrats, suggest a shift from statewide to more localized, countywide alerts, except when the missing individual is believed to be in a vehicle, aiming to make the alerts more targeted and relevant to the communities most likely to encounter the missing person.

Legislative Moves and Support

The proposed legislation has garnered unanimous support in committee hearings and is making its way through both the Florida House and Senate, with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement backing the changes. These adjustments to the Purple Alert system are viewed as a necessary step to enhance public safety and efficiently utilize resources without incurring additional costs. This initiative draws partly on tragic incidents, including the death of Joshua Marshall, an autistic and nonverbal adult who wandered away and was later found deceased.

Enhanced Focus on Localized Alerts

The proposed changes aim to issue statewide Purple Alerts only when there is evidence a person with a mental or cognitive disability is missing and likely in an identifiable vehicle. In situations where no vehicle is involved, suggesting the individual may be on foot, a more localized alert would notify law enforcement and the community. This approach seeks to make Purple Alerts more practical and relevant, especially considering that individuals with such disabilities are unlikely to be driving and are more prone to wander off within their local areas.

Background and Implications

The Purple Alert system, distinct from Amber Alerts for abducted children and Silver Alerts for elderly individuals with intellectual deterioration, was officially established in Florida in July 2021. Since its inception, approximately 350 Purple Alerts have been issued, with eight remaining active. The proposed legislation highlights the growing need to address the safety of individuals with autism or developmental disabilities, underscored by increasing diagnosis rates. This legislative effort represents a significant public safety initiative aimed at protecting one of the most vulnerable segments of the population.

The adjustments to the Purple Alert system reflect a thoughtful consideration of the unique needs and behaviors of adults with intellectual or developmental disabilities. By focusing on localized alerts, Florida lawmakers are taking a pragmatic approach to ensure that these alerts are more directly beneficial to the communities most likely to come into contact with the missing individuals. This legislative effort underscores the importance of adapting public safety measures to better serve and protect all members of the community, particularly those who are most at risk.