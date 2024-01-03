Florida Legislators Respond to Rising Cashless Transactions

The rise of cashless transactions in Florida’s businesses and venues has sparked a legislative response aimed at protecting those unable to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape. From establishments like Circle House Coffee in Fort Lauderdale and Arts Garage in Delray Beach to large venues like the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, the shift to cashless operations has become increasingly prevalent. Despite the modern convenience it offers, this trend poses significant challenges for certain demographics.

Impact on the Cash-Reliant and Technologically-Challenged

Individuals who prefer cash transactions, those with lower incomes who may lack access to digital payment methods, and older citizens not versed in technology find this shift particularly troublesome. The Blind Tiger in Tampa, where 85% of transactions are made with credit or debit cards, exemplifies this tension, with its owner still wanting to accept cash despite the prevailing trend. The concern is that a cashless society could exclude these individuals from the economy, essentially shutting them out of the marketplace.

Legislative Response to the Cashless Trend

Recognizing these potential difficulties, Florida lawmakers have introduced a bill, House Bill 35, aimed at preventing businesses from going completely cashless. Championed by State Representative Dr. Joel Rudman, the bill proposes a ban on most businesses from going cashless, requiring them to accept cash as a payment option. This legislation is particularly poignant considering that approximately 5.9 million U.S. households were ‘unbanked’ in 2021, according to Rudman’s data.

Potential Implications of a Cashless Society

Aside from the immediate impact on certain demographics, there are broader concerns associated with a fully cashless society. These include potential restrictions on spending by banks or governments through technological means, and issues related to personal freedoms. The proposed law would not only require businesses to accept cash but would also prohibit them from charging a fee for doing so. This move towards legislating cash acceptance marks a significant step in the ongoing debate about the role of cash in a digital economy.