Florida House Bill 585: A New Era of Accountability for Financial Institutions

On November 20, 2023, Florida Representative Bob Rommel introduced a new legislation that could reshape the dynamics of the financial industry in the state. The proposed Florida House Bill 585 aims to enforce stringent reporting requirements on financial institutions, casting a wider net to include banks, credit unions, and other ‘qualified public depositories.’

Reporting Requirements on Financial Institutions

The Bill mandates that if a financial institution suspends, terminates, or otherwise restricts access to a customer’s account, it must promptly file a report with the Florida Office of Financial Regulation (OFR). The OFR is then tasked to investigate these actions within 90 days to ascertain if they were taken in bad faith, a term that the Bill leaves undefined, potentially creating a gray area for interpretation.

Consequences of Bad Faith Actions

If any actions are determined to be in bad faith, the OFR must report to the Attorney General and the Chief Financial Officer and notify the affected customer. The Bill also introduces a private cause of action, a legal avenue previously unavailable, that now allows aggrieved customers to sue the financial institution and recover damages, costs, and attorney fees. Financial institutions found to be acting in bad faith could face sanctions and penalties under the Financial Institutions Codes.

Penalties for Qualified Public Depositories

The Bill doesn’t hold back on addressing penalties for qualified public depositories (QPDs), including the possibility of suspending or disqualifying their QPD status for bad faith actions or failure to report. As of December 13, 2023, the Bill had been favorably reported by the Insurance and Banking Subcommittee with an amendment clarifying that bad faith actions are violations of the Financial Institutions Code.

The full consideration by the Florida House and Senate is pending, and if passed, the Bill would take effect on July 1, 2024.