Florida Highway Patrol Loosens Chase Policy, Ignites Controversy

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has taken a dramatic shift in its vehicle pursuit policy, now allowing troopers to engage in high-speed chases more liberally. The revised policy, which came into effect on December 22, has done away with the necessity for a suspect to have committed a felony, DUI, or to be observed driving recklessly before a pursuit can be initiated. The act of fleeing now meets the threshold for a chase, granted that the troopers believe it to be safe and appropriate.

The Departure From Precedence

This change represents a significant departure from the agency’s previous stance and goes against the grain of the trend seen among other law enforcement agencies, which are establishing more stringent conditions for such pursuits. The 2022 policy commenced with an alert about the perils of high-speed pursuits, but the 2023 version pivots to emphasize law enforcement efficacy, law and order, and preservation of life. It rationalizes pursuits as a countermeasure to the potential threat that fleeing suspects pose to the community. The leadership of FHP has refrained from commenting on the impetus for these alterations.

The Controversy of High-Speed Pursuits

High-speed pursuits are fraught with controversy due to the inherent risks they carry. A study conducted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) underscored this by revealing that the U.S. on average records one fatal pursuit-related accident each day. It also stated that one-third of these pursuits culminate in a crash, with up to 17% leading to injury or even fatality. The DOJ report proposed restricting pursuits to violent felonies and situations where the public faces immediate danger, advocating for the establishment of a national pursuit standard.

Call for Transparency and Community Engagement

Critics of this policy change, including police consultant Dr. Randy Nelson and advocacy groups such as PursuitWatch, stress the importance of transparency and community involvement when amending pursuit policies. They point out alternative methods to apprehend suspects and the steep human cost associated with high-speed pursuits. A recent case in Weston, Florida, involving a hit-and-run crash with a reckless driver and an FHP trooper, led to a multi-agency manhunt. The driver, Ricardo Jimenez, fled the scene on foot, sparking a massive search operation. Jimenez was eventually captured and now faces charges related to the crash. Meanwhile, the injured FHP trooper is reported to be recuperating from non-life-threatening injuries.