Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Proposes Constitutional Amendments

On the heels of suspending his presidential campaign, Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for a radical shift in U.S. governance. His ambitious plan involves pushing for four amendments to the U.S. Constitution, including imposing term limits on members of Congress and requiring a balanced federal budget. DeSantis also advocates for the President to have line-item veto power and is adamant that Congress should not be allowed to impose laws on the public that do not apply to its members.

DeSantis's proposals are grounded in his belief that Washington requires systemic reform. He argues that his proposals are aligned with the founding fathers' intentions and criticizes the current federal budget deficit and perceived wasteful spending. Despite the boldness of his vision, it faces significant hurdles, not least of which is the need for agreement from an additional 33 states for any changes to take effect.

Support and Skepticism

Despite the potential barriers, DeSantis has found support within his ranks. State House Speaker Paul Renner, for instance, underscores the success of similar constraints within the Florida state Constitution. However, the proposed changes have equally drawn criticism from many House Democrats, who fear a runaway constitutional convention. President Biden, too, has defended the proposed border security reforms against DeSantis's critique.

Notably, DeSantis's focus on federal issues comes at a time when his political trajectory is under scrutiny. His recent withdrawal from the presidential race and subsequent return to Iowa have led observers like Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo to suggest that he continues to behave like a presidential candidate. Pizzo also argues that DeSantis should instead focus on immediate state concerns such as insurance and infrastructure. DeSantis's failure to outline specific plans for Florida's current legislative session has further fueled this criticism.