Florida Family's Struggle Continues: Homebuilding Delays Post-Hurricane Ian

In the wake of Hurricane Ian that wreaked havoc in September 2021, a Florida family grapples with the prolonged process of rebuilding their lives. The mother-daughter duo, Deborah Wettberg and her adult disabled daughter, from Pine Island, witnessed their home being reduced to rubble by the devastating storm. Unable to restore their home because of the extensive damage, they have since been living with a relative in Orlando.

From Pine Island to Orlando

Post the disaster, the 70-year-old Wettberg and her daughter have been residing with her nephew in Orlando. A shared bedroom has been their sanctuary for over a year, a situation necessitated by the absence of their own home. By scrimping and saving, Wettberg managed to buy a lot in Casselberry and secure a loan for a manufactured home from Family Dream Homes.

Home Sweet Home: A Dream Deferred

While the purchased home has been placed on the lot, moving in remains a distant dream due to the lack of a Certificate of Occupancy from the city. The company responsible for completing the home, now known as Palm Harbor-Family Dream Homes, has been grappling with delays. Weather, inspections, and permitting issues have been cited as the major roadblocks in the completion of the home.

The Waiting Game

The city's permitting department acknowledged the delay, attributing it to a typically four-month permit approval process that is usually wrapped up in 2-3 weeks. Meanwhile, Wettberg is stuck in a financial limbo, shouldering the burden of interest payments on her loan. The general manager of Palm Harbor-Family Dream Homes, Doug Bassett, while avoiding an on-camera interview, did communicate with News 6 about the situation. He stated that their goal is to have Wettberg in her home within a month, weather permitting.

As the clock ticks, the resilience of this Florida family continues to be tested. The aftermath of Hurricane Ian has not only left physical destruction but has also posed significant challenges to the recovery process. Amidst the adversity, the community and local agencies like HUD and LeeCares are stepping up to provide financial aid for rebuilding, offering a glimmer of hope in these trying times.