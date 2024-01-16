Florida Family's New Home Emptied, Locks Changed: A Legal Battle Against Property Management Group

In an alarming incident that has left a family distraught and in legal dispute, Victoria Swearinger and her loved ones found their newly rented Florida home inexplicably vacant and the locks changed merely days after moving in on June 8, 2023. The family initially suspected a burglary and promptly reported the matter to the New Port Richey Police Department. However, the police categorised the incident as a civil matter.

Sylvan Homes Admits Mistake But Denies Liability

Upon investigation, it was discovered that the property management group, Sylvan Homes, had admitted to an error on their part. Sylvan Homes conceded that their vendor had erroneously removed the family's belongings and had the locks changed. Despite acknowledging the mistake, Sylvan Homes asserted that they would not be held liable for damages, as per court documents.

Discarded Belongings, Missing Heirlooms, and a Lawsuit

Further adding to their trauma, the Swearinger family discovered their possessions discarded by the street. Many valuable and emotionally significant items were absent. In response to this distressing ordeal, the family has resolved to sue Sylvan Homes for over $10,000 in damages, alleging violation of Florida law. Their lease had commenced on June 8, however, a work order indicated that Sylvan had scheduled the cleaning and re-keying for June 10.

Mediation Ordered, Sylvan Homes Remains Silent

As the legal battle unfolds, Sylvan Homes has sought to dismiss the case. A judge, however, has ordered mediation set for February 13. Despite the gravity of the situation and the impending legal proceedings, Sylvan Homes and their attorney have chosen to withhold comment on the case.