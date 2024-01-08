en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Florida Department of Transportation Takes Over Monorail Regulation

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 6:49 pm EST
Florida Department of Transportation Takes Over Monorail Regulation

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has officially begun its regulatory oversight of the Walt Disney World Monorail system. This bold move follows a bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis eight months prior, which granted the state the authority to inspect the privately-owned monorail system. The primary focus of this newly established oversight is the safety of travelers.

An Unprecedented Move

FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office is conducting field inspections of the monorail’s 15-mile long beam. This is an unprecedented move, as Disney has been operating monorails for 65 years without any such oversight. Nonetheless, Disney has cooperated with FDOT, providing safety manuals and other relevant documentation needed for the inspections.

Ensuring Safety Standards

Along with the inspections, another major task assigned to FDOT is the establishment of minimum safety standards for the monorail’s operation. This is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of all passengers. Considering that FDOT has been responsible for the oversight of government-funded railways in Florida for at least 30 years, the agency has the necessary expertise to implement these standards.

While FDOT can suspend monorail service temporarily during inspections, it remains unclear whether this has occurred. No written reports from the inspections have been compiled yet, but these are expected to occur every two years. Despite the new regulation, Disney has not legally contested the oversight. This regulation stems from a broader context where Governor DeSantis emphasized that Disney is not “above the law”, reflecting previous tensions between the state and the Disney Company.

0
Business Transportation United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
6 mins ago
Dunkin' Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner
Amir Mohamed, a seasoned Dunkin’ franchise owner, has recently unveiled the three distinct methods Dunkin’ outlets employ to supply donuts to their customers. This revelation, made on the popular social media platform TikTok, has sparked a flurry of interest and discussion among donut enthusiasts and Dunkin’ patrons alike. Method One: In-House Baking The first method
Dunkin' Donut Supply Methods Unveiled by Franchise Owner
Bitfinex Announces Major Changes for UK Users in Compliance with New Regulations
14 mins ago
Bitfinex Announces Major Changes for UK Users in Compliance with New Regulations
Linklaters Bolsters M&A Market Presence with Strategic Hires
14 mins ago
Linklaters Bolsters M&A Market Presence with Strategic Hires
Robinhood: A Potential Undervaluation Amid Financial Improvement and Innovation
11 mins ago
Robinhood: A Potential Undervaluation Amid Financial Improvement and Innovation
Understanding and Appealing a Denied Car Insurance Claim
11 mins ago
Understanding and Appealing a Denied Car Insurance Claim
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change
12 mins ago
Davos Forum Spotlights Sustainability and Transformative Change
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
55 seconds
South Africa's Higher Education Minister Nzimande Embroiled in Corruption Scandal
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
7 mins
Manchester United Triumphs Over Wigan Athletic: A Dominant Display Marred by Goal Inefficiency
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
8 mins
Blade Nzimande and NSFAS Chairperson Deny Resignation and Fraud Allegations
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
8 mins
ANC on Path to Renewal: President Ramaphosa Expresses Optimism on 112th Anniversary
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
9 mins
The Silent Crisis: Escalating Environmental Crimes and the Climate Change Challenge
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
10 mins
Golf Season 2024: Chris Kirk Triumphs at Sentry, Sony Open Next
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
10 mins
Travis Kelce's Culinary Connection: A Friendship Forged in Food
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
10 mins
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Discloses Over $260 Million in Financial Violations
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
10 mins
Malta's PM Advocates for Greater Sensitivity in EU Legislation
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
26 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
27 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
27 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
45 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
1 hour
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
7 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app