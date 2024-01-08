Florida Department of Transportation Takes Over Monorail Regulation

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has officially begun its regulatory oversight of the Walt Disney World Monorail system. This bold move follows a bill signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis eight months prior, which granted the state the authority to inspect the privately-owned monorail system. The primary focus of this newly established oversight is the safety of travelers.

An Unprecedented Move

FDOT’s Structures Maintenance Office is conducting field inspections of the monorail’s 15-mile long beam. This is an unprecedented move, as Disney has been operating monorails for 65 years without any such oversight. Nonetheless, Disney has cooperated with FDOT, providing safety manuals and other relevant documentation needed for the inspections.

Ensuring Safety Standards

Along with the inspections, another major task assigned to FDOT is the establishment of minimum safety standards for the monorail’s operation. This is a crucial step in ensuring the safety of all passengers. Considering that FDOT has been responsible for the oversight of government-funded railways in Florida for at least 30 years, the agency has the necessary expertise to implement these standards.

While FDOT can suspend monorail service temporarily during inspections, it remains unclear whether this has occurred. No written reports from the inspections have been compiled yet, but these are expected to occur every two years. Despite the new regulation, Disney has not legally contested the oversight. This regulation stems from a broader context where Governor DeSantis emphasized that Disney is not “above the law”, reflecting previous tensions between the state and the Disney Company.