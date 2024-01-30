Florida Arrests Linked to Assassination of Haitian President

Four individuals, comprising three U.S. citizens and a legal permanent resident, have been apprehended in Florida by U.S. federal law enforcement for their alleged involvement in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise which occurred on July 7, 2021. The arrests follow a third superseding indictment returned by a South Florida grand jury, implicating these individuals along with seven others previously detained on charges including conspiracy to kill or kidnap a person outside the United States.

The Defendants

Arcangel Pretel Ortiz, Antonio Intriago, Walter Veintemilla, and Frederick Bergmann are the accused. According to allegations, from February to July 2021, they participated in a plot with South Florida serving as the planning and financing base. Ortiz and Intriago are principals of CTU, a security company, while Veintemilla is a principal of the Worldwide Capital Lending Group. Bergmann has links to Christian Sanon who harbored political aspirations in Haiti.

The Conspiracy

The indictment alleges that the accused shifted their support from Sanon to a former Haitian Supreme Court judge when they realized that Sanon's chances to become president were slim. The plan, which began with an intention to oust Moise, eventually transformed into a plot to assassinate him. The group is accused of providing support, financing, and logistical arrangements for the plot.

Potential Consequences

If convicted, the majority of the defendants could face life imprisonment, while others could receive sentences up to 20 years. The case is currently being prosecuted by various U.S. Attorney's Offices and the Justice Department, with support from several federal agencies. However, an indictment does not equate to proof of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.