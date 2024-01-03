en English
Agriculture

Florida Agriculture Report: Weather Patterns and Citrus Harvest for Week Ending December 31, 2023

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Florida Agriculture Report: Weather Patterns and Citrus Harvest for Week Ending December 31, 2023

The National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has disclosed that the week ending December 31, 2023, in Florida offered 6.4 days conducive for fieldwork. The state experienced varying degrees of precipitation across different counties, ranging from a minimal 0.1 inches to a substantial 5.2 inches. Temperature fluctuations were evident with a low of 49.0F and a high of 70.6F.

Weather Patterns and Citrus Growth

Notably, the citrus-growing regions recorded below-average temperatures accompanied by light to moderate rainfall. Despite the weather conditions, no significant modifications in the drought conditions were observed in the Gulf coast citrus counties. The rest of the region maintained its drought-free status. The grove activities during this period were dominated by various maintenance tasks, including necessary irrigation.

Citrus Harvest and Market Impact

Citrus fruit sizing was a prominent activity, with the color break initiating in Valencia orange groves and sporadic bloom observed throughout the state. The harvest of various citrus fruits, typically destined for the fresh market, experienced a temporary slowdown due to the holiday season. However, it was anticipated to resume fully shortly after. Thirteen packinghouses reopened after holiday closures, with processing plants maintaining their activity levels.

State’s Crop and Livestock Condition

Florida’s cool-season crops were reported to be in good condition, with several farmers engaging in the planting of tomatoes and boniato potatoes. The state’s livestock and pastures were generally in good to fair condition. The recent rains were credited for the improvement in herd health and pasture conditions.

Agriculture United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

