Florida Agency Tackles Environmental Hazard by Removing Abandoned Boats in St. Johns County

In a significant move to safeguard the waterways of St. Johns County, a concerted effort is underway to address the environmental and navigational hazards posed by abandoned boats. Action News Jax highlighted the removal and destruction of several derelict vessels, a project that underscores the commitment of local authorities and organizations to protect both the environment and the community's safety.

Joint Effort to Cleanse Waterways

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, in collaboration with DiveCom, a diving contractor, has embarked on a mission to rid the waterways of St. Johns County of abandoned boats. DiveCom's owner, Dive Boersma, emphasized the danger these vessels pose, likening their abandonment to roadside littering. His team has been instrumental in removing boats filled with potentially hazardous materials, including gasoline, which could otherwise leak into the water, causing environmental damage.

Community Impact and Support

Local fisherman Tom Brajj expressed his support for the initiative, highlighting the importance of maintaining clean waterways for recreational activities such as fishing. The removal of these derelict boats not only enhances the safety of boaters but also contributes to the ecological health of the area. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission utilized its derelict vessel grant to fund this nearly $61,000 project, demonstrating the agency's commitment to addressing this issue head-on.

Looking Ahead: A Cleaner Future

As the project nears completion, with DiveCom expecting to finalize their work by the end of the week, the focus turns to the future. With approximately 923 abandoned boats reported across Florida as of December 1st last year, and 623 already removed and destroyed, the ongoing efforts of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and partners like DiveCom are crucial. The initiative not only addresses immediate environmental and navigational hazards but also sets a precedent for the management of abandoned vessels in Florida's waterways.