Florence Pugh Teases 'Thunderbolts' Set in Atlanta, Reveals Yelena's New Look

Florence Pugh, the celebrated actress known for her dynamic roles, recently took to Instagram to share an exclusive sneak peek from the set of Marvel's highly anticipated film, Thunderbolts. Filming in Atlanta, Pugh returns as the fierce Yelena Belova, a role that has quickly become a fan favorite since her debut in 2020's Black Widow. With production well underway since late February, the Thunderbolts team is set to continue filming through July, aiming for a groundbreaking cinematic release.

Advertisment

Behind-the-Scenes Glimpse

Pugh's latest Instagram video marks her first update in two weeks, offering fans a tantalizing look at her character's new costume and the bustling set. "I was whisked off to Atlanta to shoot a movie," she shares, hinting at the secretive nature of the project while promising sneak peeks. The video reveals Pugh donning an army green flight suit, symbolizing Yelena Belova's readiness for action. It also includes shots of the production's 'fantastic AD team' and various set pieces, including a mysterious silo-esque structure, sparking fan speculation about the film's plot.

Set Secrets and Director Cameos

Advertisment

Amidst the excitement, Pugh playfully interacts with director Jake Schreirer, who humorously protests her behind-the-scenes tour. The candid moments continue as Pugh jokes about being 'rugby tackled' for revealing too much, showcasing the Thunderbolts title on a chair and a tantalizing still frame of her aiming a gun. The close-knit camaraderie on set hints at the dynamic storytelling and action-packed sequences fans can look forward to.

Anticipation Builds for Thunderbolts

As filming progresses, anticipation for Thunderbolts continues to build. Pugh's behind-the-scenes tour not only satisfies fans' curiosity but also heightens excitement for the film's release. "We're having an amazing time and I can't wait for you to see what we've made," Pugh concludes, blowing a kiss to the camera. With a slated release for May 2, 2025, Thunderbolts promises to be a thrilling addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring a lineup of anti-heroes and villains embarking on government-sanctioned missions. As the production journeys through its Atlanta schedule, the film's ensemble cast, led by the talented Florence Pugh, is set to bring a fresh and exhilarating narrative to the big screen.