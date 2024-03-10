Florence Pugh Dazzles 2024 Oscars in Wet-Look Dress, '90s Madonna Hair, Celebrates 'Oppenheimer's 13 Nods

Florence Pugh stole the spotlight at the 2024 Academy Awards with her stunning ensemble and '90s Madonna-inspired hairdo, as she celebrated the massive success of 'Oppenheimer,' which bagged 13 nominations including Best Picture. The actress's choice of attire and style not only turned heads but also paid homage to the film's achievements and the iconic pop culture figure.

Advertisment

Red Carpet Revelation

In a breathtaking appearance, Pugh arrived in a silver Del Core dress that perfectly captured the essence of elegance and bold fashion statements. The dress, featuring a sculpted sheer bodice adorned with delicate beading, resembled water droplets, creating a mesmerizing wet-look effect that pooled at her feet. Styled by Rebecca Corbin Murray, with Bulgari jewels and Piferi platform heels complementing her look, Pugh embodied modern glamour with a nod to natural elements, as confirmed by E! News cohost Zanna Roberts Rassi on Instagram.

'90s Madonna-Inspired Hairstyle

Advertisment

Adir Abergel, Pugh's hairstylist, used Virtue products to achieve a modern-day bombshell hairstyle with a carefree, glamorous vibe. Drawing inspiration from Madonna's iconic '90s era, the hairstyle served as a celebration of 'Oppenheimer's Oscar nominations and Pugh's dynamic presence on the red carpet. This choice of hairdo not only enhanced Pugh's overall look but also paid tribute to a memorable period in music and fashion history, further solidifying her status as a style icon.

An Awards Season Favorite

'Oppenheimer,' featuring a stellar cast including Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., and Emily Blunt, has dominated the 2024 awards season. With 13 Oscar nominations, the film has already clinched several awards at the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, and SAG Awards. Pugh's fashion choices throughout the awards season, including her show-stopping BAFTAs and Oscars looks, have consistently made headlines, showcasing her ability to blend bold fashion risks with classic elegance.

As the 96th Oscars ceremony unfolds, Florence Pugh's remarkable red carpet moment stands out, reflecting not only her impeccable taste in fashion but also the celebratory spirit of 'Oppenheimer's achievements. Her look at the Oscars encapsulates a fusion of modern glamour with retro inspirations, solidifying her position as a fashion-forward figure in Hollywood and beyond. This event further highlights the influence of cinema on fashion and vice versa, creating memorable moments that resonate with fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.