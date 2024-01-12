Floods in Western North Carolina Cause Road Closures and Legal Warnings

Western North Carolina is grappling with significant flooding, resulting in the closure of several roads in Henderson County, including parts of Banner Farm Road. Despite the perilous conditions and deserted vehicles, some audacious drivers are daring to traverse the inundated areas. Local resident Jordana Alexis voiced her apprehensions about the potential risks involved, revealing that she had been compelled to seek an alternative route.

The Level 3 Flood Response

In response to the escalating situation, the county had earlier instigated a Level 3 flood response. This has led to over a dozen roads still remaining closed and barricaded. The situation is further exacerbated by the damaged bridge on South Mills Gap Road, with plans afoot to replace it in the ensuing months. In the meantime, drivers are being rerouted on a 2-mile detour, while the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is working diligently on bridge repairs.

The Legal Implications of Defying Road Closures

Law enforcement officials have been emphatic in their warning that venturing onto closed roads is not only treacherous but also illegal. The penalties for such transgressions include fines, incarceration for up to 45 days, and the potential indictment for a Class I misdemeanor or reckless driving. The mention of U.S. 64 between Buck Creek and Brush Creek roads in Macon County, closed for repairs in the aftermath of severe storms, underlines the widespread impact of the adverse weather conditions.

Precautionary Measures and Future Concerns

The anticipated risk of further precipitation and subsequent flooding has impelled authorities to urge drivers to steer clear of such areas and to exercise due caution. The hope is that the looming threat of legal consequences will act as a deterrent to risky behavior. The closure of a bridge on U.S. 74 Business in Rutherford County and Allens Creek Park in Waynesville due to the inclement weather further underscores the extensive disruptions caused by the flooding.