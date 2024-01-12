en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Floods in Western North Carolina Cause Road Closures and Legal Warnings

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:44 pm EST
Floods in Western North Carolina Cause Road Closures and Legal Warnings

Western North Carolina is grappling with significant flooding, resulting in the closure of several roads in Henderson County, including parts of Banner Farm Road. Despite the perilous conditions and deserted vehicles, some audacious drivers are daring to traverse the inundated areas. Local resident Jordana Alexis voiced her apprehensions about the potential risks involved, revealing that she had been compelled to seek an alternative route.

The Level 3 Flood Response

In response to the escalating situation, the county had earlier instigated a Level 3 flood response. This has led to over a dozen roads still remaining closed and barricaded. The situation is further exacerbated by the damaged bridge on South Mills Gap Road, with plans afoot to replace it in the ensuing months. In the meantime, drivers are being rerouted on a 2-mile detour, while the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is working diligently on bridge repairs.

The Legal Implications of Defying Road Closures

Law enforcement officials have been emphatic in their warning that venturing onto closed roads is not only treacherous but also illegal. The penalties for such transgressions include fines, incarceration for up to 45 days, and the potential indictment for a Class I misdemeanor or reckless driving. The mention of U.S. 64 between Buck Creek and Brush Creek roads in Macon County, closed for repairs in the aftermath of severe storms, underlines the widespread impact of the adverse weather conditions.

Precautionary Measures and Future Concerns

The anticipated risk of further precipitation and subsequent flooding has impelled authorities to urge drivers to steer clear of such areas and to exercise due caution. The hope is that the looming threat of legal consequences will act as a deterrent to risky behavior. The closure of a bridge on U.S. 74 Business in Rutherford County and Allens Creek Park in Waynesville due to the inclement weather further underscores the extensive disruptions caused by the flooding.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
31 mins ago
St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby's Civil Unrest
Port Moresby, the capital city of Papua New Guinea, has been a stage for emergency incidents in recent days. Amidst this chaos, St John Ambulance has emerged as a beacon of hope, led by its CEO, Matt Cannon. In the wake of civil unrest sparked by a police and public sector protest over pay, the
St John Ambulance Responds to Surge in Emergencies Amidst Port Moresby's Civil Unrest
Mother's Video Sparks Debate on Playground Slide Safety
1 hour ago
Mother's Video Sparks Debate on Playground Slide Safety
Millions of Furniture Tip Kits Recalled Over Child Safety Risks
1 hour ago
Millions of Furniture Tip Kits Recalled Over Child Safety Risks
Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus
35 mins ago
Goshen and NIPSCO Gear Up for Winter: Safety, Warmth and Assistance in Focus
Jal Police Enhance Safety Measures Ahead of Magh Mela
42 mins ago
Jal Police Enhance Safety Measures Ahead of Magh Mela
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
1 hour ago
Snohomish County Hosts Scout Day at Fire Station for Community Engagement
Latest Headlines
World News
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
2 mins
The Thriving Sports Betting Industry in the US: A Double-edged Sword?
Possibilities: Empowering the Disabled with Essential Life Skills
2 mins
Possibilities: Empowering the Disabled with Essential Life Skills
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
4 mins
Fiji Bitter Wairiki 7s Volleyball Competition: A Bold Move to Revive Volleyball in Taveuni
India and US Discuss Maritime Security and Ukraine Conflict in Diplomatic Talks
5 mins
India and US Discuss Maritime Security and Ukraine Conflict in Diplomatic Talks
Houston Rockets' Crucial Clash with Detroit Pistons: A Momentum Builder or Stumbling Block?
5 mins
Houston Rockets' Crucial Clash with Detroit Pistons: A Momentum Builder or Stumbling Block?
Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball
6 mins
Zac Gallen: A Rising Star in Major League Baseball
Punjab's Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities
6 mins
Punjab's Chief Minister Spearheads Youth Empowerment with New Libraries and Sports Facilities
Juan Larios on Injury: 'Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed'
8 mins
Juan Larios on Injury: 'Not Career-Ending, Retirement Talks Dismissed'
Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game
8 mins
Controversial Foul Call Decides Nail-Biting Tulane vs. No. 24 Florida Atlantic Basketball Game
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app