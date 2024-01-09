en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Flood Watch Issued for Multiple Georgia Counties Until Tuesday Evening

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Flood Watch Issued for Multiple Georgia Counties Until Tuesday Evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for multiple counties across Georgia, effective until Tuesday, 7:00 PM EST. The watch comes into effect from midnight Tuesday and is expected to impact counties including Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Clay. Additionally, several more counties are under Flood Watch from the same start time until the evening. These include Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, and others, extending the alert to a vast region of the state.

Risk of Excessive Rainfall

According to the NWS, the threat of excessive rainfall causing flash flooding in rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas is imminent. The forecast includes heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected across the region. Some areas might even witness higher rainfall, exacerbating the risk of flooding. A cautionary measure, the Flood Watch aims to alert the public of the possibility of flooding based on current forecasts.

Impact on Daily Life

The flood watch has necessitated the rescheduling of some public services and school closures in the affected regions. Georgia Power reported around 31,000 outages, and the state’s electric cooperatives reported over 34,000 outages, primarily in the southern and central parts of the state. With the Chattahoochee River in downtown Helen nearing its bank’s brim and numerous reports of downed trees and flooding, travel conditions have become hazardous. Authorities are urging people to stay off the roads for safety.

Precautions for Residents

Residents of the impacted counties are advised to monitor local weather updates and be prepared for potential flooding. They should be ready to take action should flooding develop. This includes being prepared for Flash Flood Warnings and avoiding flooded roads. The next few days will be crucial as the state braces itself for an upcoming storm system, which might further compound the situation.

0
Safety United States Weather
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
4 mins ago
Roadway Safety Coalition Provides Grants for Safe School Celebrations
In an effort to promote highway safety and responsible decision-making among the youth, the Southeast Coalition for Roadway Safety is extending grant funding to local schools in Sikeston for Project Prom or High School graduation lock-in events. The move comes as a part of an initiative designed to encourage safe and supervised festivities while educating
Roadway Safety Coalition Provides Grants for Safe School Celebrations
University of Arkansas Refines Inclement Weather Policy, Prioritizes Safety and Continuity
27 mins ago
University of Arkansas Refines Inclement Weather Policy, Prioritizes Safety and Continuity
New Yorkers Urged to Prepare as Severe Winter Storm Approaches
38 mins ago
New Yorkers Urged to Prepare as Severe Winter Storm Approaches
Arriva Wales Withdraws Bus Service to Llandegla: A Village in Controversy
6 mins ago
Arriva Wales Withdraws Bus Service to Llandegla: A Village in Controversy
Bombardier Recalls Over 10,000 Can-Am Ryker Motorcycles Due to Potential Fuel Pump Failure
10 mins ago
Bombardier Recalls Over 10,000 Can-Am Ryker Motorcycles Due to Potential Fuel Pump Failure
OSHA Proposes $275K Fine on Nebraska Beef Following Safety Violations
14 mins ago
OSHA Proposes $275K Fine on Nebraska Beef Following Safety Violations
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
12 seconds
Nigeria's Supreme Court Concludes Hearings on Governorship Election Appeals
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
20 seconds
Independence Guard Jett Montgomery Scores Big, AP Ranks Tennessee Teams
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
43 seconds
AHS Acquires Vista Medical Center Amidst Financial Concerns
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
3 mins
Allison Van Gorp: Central College's Star Earns Player of the Week Honor
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
4 mins
Singapore Government to Appoint Independent Committee for 2023 Political Salary Review
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
4 mins
Montego Bay's Deputy Mayor Advocates for Improved Infrastructure Planning Amid City's Growth
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
4 mins
East Bengal Triumphs in Keenly Contested Battle Against Hyderabad FC
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
5 mins
Garbage Accumulation Crisis in Jamaica: Opposition Spokesperson Calls for Immediate Action
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
5 mins
Sports Roundup: Athletes Face Disciplinary Actions, Upcoming Matches to Watch
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
4 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app