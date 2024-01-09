Flood Watch Issued for Multiple Georgia Counties Until Tuesday Evening

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Watch for multiple counties across Georgia, effective until Tuesday, 7:00 PM EST. The watch comes into effect from midnight Tuesday and is expected to impact counties including Rabun, Habersham, Stephens, Franklin, Hart, and Clay. Additionally, several more counties are under Flood Watch from the same start time until the evening. These include Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, and others, extending the alert to a vast region of the state.

Risk of Excessive Rainfall

According to the NWS, the threat of excessive rainfall causing flash flooding in rivers, creeks, and low-lying areas is imminent. The forecast includes heavy rain and thunderstorms, with rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches expected across the region. Some areas might even witness higher rainfall, exacerbating the risk of flooding. A cautionary measure, the Flood Watch aims to alert the public of the possibility of flooding based on current forecasts.

Impact on Daily Life

The flood watch has necessitated the rescheduling of some public services and school closures in the affected regions. Georgia Power reported around 31,000 outages, and the state’s electric cooperatives reported over 34,000 outages, primarily in the southern and central parts of the state. With the Chattahoochee River in downtown Helen nearing its bank’s brim and numerous reports of downed trees and flooding, travel conditions have become hazardous. Authorities are urging people to stay off the roads for safety.

Precautions for Residents

Residents of the impacted counties are advised to monitor local weather updates and be prepared for potential flooding. They should be ready to take action should flooding develop. This includes being prepared for Flash Flood Warnings and avoiding flooded roads. The next few days will be crucial as the state braces itself for an upcoming storm system, which might further compound the situation.