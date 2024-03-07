Flogging Molly's Shamrock Rebellion: Celebrating St. Patrick's with Punk Icons in Southern California

Los Angeles-based Irish punk/folk rock band Flogging Molly teams up with Brew Ha Ha Productions to host the Shamrock Rebellion, a vibrant all-ages festival, scheduled for March 16 and 17.

Advertisment

The event, set to occur at Oak Canyon Park in Silverado and the Downtown Las Vegas Center in Nevada, respectively, will feature performances by Flogging Molly, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, Buzzcocks, and several other acts, marking a significant celebration of St. Patrick's Day in Southern California.

Creating Community Through Music

Flogging Molly vocalist-guitarist Dave King emphasizes the importance of music and communal celebration, drawing parallels to his experiences in Ireland. The festival aims to foster a sense of camaraderie and joy, especially after the challenges posed by the pandemic. With a lineup including Frank Turner, Face to Face, and the Buzzcocks, the Shamrock Rebellion is designed to be an engaging event that encourages attendees to participate in a collective musical experience.

Advertisment

Exclusive Craft Beer and New Music

In collaboration with Anaheim's Rad Beer Co., Flogging Molly introduces the Shamrock Rebellion Nitro Irish Stout, a special brew created for the festival. Attendees will have the opportunity to sample and purchase this dry Irish stout, which boasts a creamy texture with notes of coffee and chocolate. Furthermore, the festival will provide a platform for the acts to showcase new music, with Flogging Molly hinting at the debut of fresh songs alongside fan favorites.

Celebration of Life and Legacy

The event not only highlights the enduring legacy of established punk and folk bands but also serves as a reminder of the significance of coming together to celebrate life. Dave King, reflecting on the collective experiences of the past few years, stresses the necessity of enjoying oneself without guilt. The Shamrock Rebellion stands as a testament to the power of music in uniting people, encouraging them to embrace the joy of the moment.

Tickets for the Shamrock Rebellion are available for purchase, offering general admission, VIP, and exclusive meet and greet options with Flogging Molly. This festival promises to be a memorable St. Patrick's Day celebration, combining great music, craft beer, and the spirit of community.