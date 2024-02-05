FLO Sets the Standard for Reliability in EV Charging Networks

The Canadian Broadcast Company's (CBC) investigative report, as part of its Marketplace segment, singled out FLO, a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network in North America, for its exceptional reliability. The report, titled 'Putting Electric Vehicles to the Test: Are We Ready for 2035?', subjected various EV charging networks to rigorous testing, with FLO emerging as the only network devoid of issues.

Reliability: The Crucial Benchmark

Out of the twelve stations tested, issues were encountered at seven, including those run by Ivy, ChargePoint, and Petro-Canada. These ranged from requiring multiple attempts to initiate or end a charging session to difficulties in completing payments. However, FLO's stations displayed a consistent performance devoid of such problems.

FLO: Unwavering Commitment to Quality

Louis Tremblay, the President and CEO of FLO, attributed the network's high reliability to their dedication and the robustness of their Network Operations System. Constant monitoring of chargers and swift resolution of any issues contribute to FLO's impressive 98%+ network uptime, setting a high bar for the industry. FLO's commitment to quality is further underscored by its assembly operations in Michigan and Quebec, reinforcing the concept of 'EV charging done right'.

Setting a New Standard

FLO operates an extensive network across North America, facilitating over 1.5 million charging events per month with more than 100,000 fast and level 2 charging stations available to the public, private, and residential sectors. These figures exemplify FLO's position as a leader in the realm of EV charging, and their successful efforts in setting new standards for the industry.