Flint Youth Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s Legacy with Empowerment and Service

In Flint, Michigan, the echo of Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy reverberated throughout the Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church on January 15. The Flint Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. held the 20th annual Youth Salute to a King event, a vibrant mosaic of performances by the local youth. Among those shining on the stage were the Delta Academy, New Heart COGIC Dancing Daughters of God, and Delta GEMS, each lending their unique voice to the celebratory chorus.

Advertisment

Empowering the Flint Youth

As the master of ceremonies, 19-year-old senior Jae'Shoun Buggs, a member of the Esquire Mentoring and Leadership Program, guided the event with poise. The afternoon swelled with I Am! poems, recited by members of various youth groups. These young voices, teetering on the edge of tomorrow, proudly declared their identities and aspirations, painting a vivid picture of a future brimming with potential.

A Legacy of Service

Advertisment

Keynote speaker Moses C. Bingham, a senior pastor at Damascus Holy Life Baptist Church and director of strategic initiatives at the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, took the stage. He emphasized the weight of King's teachings, particularly the significance of a collective approach to success. Bingham echoed King's belief that greatness comes from the ability to serve. His words were not merely echoes of a past era but a poignant reminder of the path to a brighter future.

Connecting Past and Future

Bingham's speech held a personal resonance. He was once a part of the Esquires program during his senior year at Flint Northern. This personal connection lent an emotional dimension to his words, binding the past with the present in a powerful narrative of growth and evolution. The event was more than a celebration—it was a testament to the enduring impact of King's legacy on the Flint community and beyond.