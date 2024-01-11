en English
Local News

Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:34 am EST
Flint Township Boosts Traffic Safety with New Radar Units

In a move aimed at augmenting traffic safety, the Flint Township Board of Trustees has green-lighted the purchase of 25 Golden Eagle II Dual Antenna traffic radar units. The radar units, priced at $1,710 each, amount to a total expenditure of $42,750. However, the entire cost will be offset by a grant from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning (OHSP), ensuring no financial burden falls on the township.

Enhancing Traffic Safety

The grant, directed towards enforcing laws related to distracted driving, impaired driving, seat belt usage, and speeding, is a part of OHSP’s ongoing efforts to bolster traffic safety in Michigan. The new radar units will replace outdated and damaged units currently in use by the Flint Township Police Department. They are capable of tracking speeds from both the front and rear of a patrol vehicle, offering comprehensive monitoring of traffic.

A Proven Track Record

Flint Township Police Chief Kevin Salter, in a letter to the board, emphasized the efficacy and durability of these radar units. The Golden Eagle II Dual Antenna traffic radar units are currently in use in Flint Township patrol vehicles and have proven their resilience over several years. This track record, coupled with the units’ capability to enhance traffic safety, made them the preferred choice for the township.

Additional Benefits and Warranty

Beyond Flint Township, the purchase will also benefit other participating OHSP partners within Genesee County. Further sweetening the deal is the three-year warranty that comes with each unit. Provided by the manufacturer, Kustom Signals, this warranty offers an assurance of quality and reliability, adding an extra layer of security to the investment.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

