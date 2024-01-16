Flight Disruptions Persist Amid Winter Storms and Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounding

Severe winter weather and the ongoing grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9 have served a double whammy to air travel in the United States. On Tuesday, over 1,800 flights were grounded due to winter storms, with the Northeast bearing the brunt of the disruptions. Notably, this marked a significant improvement from Monday's weather conditions, which led to over 10,000 delays across the country.

The Snowfall Streak Ends

The snowstorm in the Northeast brought to an end a dry spell of more than 700 days without over an inch of snow in New York City's Central Park. The storm also left almost two inches of snow at Ronald Reagan National Airport. Airlines, foreseeing the impact of the weather disruptions, have offered passengers the flexibility to change their flights without incurring any fare differences.

Major Airports Grapple with Flight Cancellations and Delays

Among the major airports, New York's LaGuardia Airport witnessed around 60% of flights either being cancelled or delayed. Similarly, more than 35% of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport were impacted. Over 40% of flights at Reagan Airport were also either canceled or delayed. Southwest Airlines topped the list of delays, with over 700, and also canceled nearly 400 flights.

Denver International Airport and the Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounding

Denver International Airport, still recovering from a storm on Monday and extreme cold, saw about 15% of flights either canceled or delayed. The situation was further complicated by the continued grounding of the Boeing 737 Max 9. The grounding notably affected Alaska Airlines and United, the only U.S. carriers operating the aircraft, leading to significant percentages of their flights being canceled. Both airlines have waived change fees for travelers affected by these disruptions.