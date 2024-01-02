en English
Aviation

Flight Delay Dashes United Airlines Passengers’ Hopes of ‘Time Travel’ New Year

By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:22 am EST
Flight Delay Dashes United Airlines Passengers’ Hopes of ‘Time Travel’ New Year

Passengers aboard United Airlines Flight UA200 missed out on their chance to celebrate the New Year twice after a delay in departure. An exciting prospect of crossing time zones, and ringing in the New Year’s twice was dashed by a delay in departure. The flight, originally set to take off from Guam on January 1, 2024, was planned to land in Honolulu on December 31, 2023, thus doubling the New Year celebrations for its passengers. However, due to an unforeseen delay, the flight did not leave Guam until 1:49 p.m., causing it to arrive in Honolulu after midnight on January 1, 2024.

Passengers Express Disappointment

The flight’s delay sparked wide disappointment among passengers who took to social media platforms to voice their grievances. Many lamented the unique opportunity they missed out on, their hopes of experiencing a form of ‘time travel’ shattered. United Airlines responded by offering assistance to affected passengers, aiding them in rebooking their flights.

A Unique Event Promoted by United Airlines

The idea of celebrating the New Year twice was heavily promoted by United Airlines on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram. The flight’s delay was indeed a setback for the airlines and the passengers who were looking forward to this unique event. Despite this, other flights like Cathay Pacific’s CX872 and All Nippon Airways’ NH106 proved successful in their journeys, allowing their passengers to revel in New Year celebrations twice.

The Phenomenon of Time Travel Celebrations

Jumping time zones to celebrate New Year’s Eve twice isn’t a recent phenomenon. Certain flights provide passengers with the opportunity to relive their New Year’s Eve festivities. The practice sees a surge during the New Year’s Eve, with flights such as United Airlines Flight UA200, Cathay Pacific’s CX872, and All Nippon Airways’ NH106 promising their passengers a double celebration. However, the success of such ventures is heavily reliant on precise scheduling and timing, as demonstrated by the disappointment faced by passengers on the delayed UA200 flight.

author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

