Business

Flexsteel Industries Reports Strong Q2 2024 Preliminary Results, Management Changes, and Future Outlook

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:40 am EST
Flexsteel Industries Reports Strong Q2 2024 Preliminary Results, Management Changes, and Future Outlook

Flexsteel Industries Inc., a prominent U.S. furniture manufacturer, has unveiled its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The quarter concluded on December 31, 2023, witnessing robust net sales of $100.1 million. This signifies a 7.5% increase, slightly surpassing the guidance range. Despite the removal of ocean freight surcharges and macroeconomic challenges, Flexsteel successfully achieved this growth.

Improved Margin and Future Projections

The company also reported enhanced operating margins of 4.6% for the quarter. It is projecting further margin improvements and working capital efficiency gains in the second half of the year. The financial outlook for the upcoming periods anticipates sales growth and operating margins to continue their upward trends. With reduced debt and strong free cash flow, the company appears to be on a solid financial footing.

Management and Board Changes

Flexsteel also announced significant changes in management and board. Michael Ressler has been promoted to CFO, retaining his leadership over manufacturing operations. At the same time, Derek Schmidt has been promoted to President and appointed to the board. Matt Kaness, however, resigned from the board to concentrate on other commitments.

Upcoming Financial Reports and Conference Call

Flexsteel will issue its full second quarter financial results on February 5, 2024. Following this, the company will hold a conference call on February 6, 2024, to discuss the details with analysts and investors. The call is expected to provide a deeper insight into the company’s financial health and future prospects.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

