Flexsteel Industries Reports Strong Q2 2024 Preliminary Results, Management Changes, and Future Outlook

Flexsteel Industries Inc., a prominent U.S. furniture manufacturer, has unveiled its preliminary financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2024. The quarter concluded on December 31, 2023, witnessing robust net sales of $100.1 million. This signifies a 7.5% increase, slightly surpassing the guidance range. Despite the removal of ocean freight surcharges and macroeconomic challenges, Flexsteel successfully achieved this growth.

Improved Margin and Future Projections

The company also reported enhanced operating margins of 4.6% for the quarter. It is projecting further margin improvements and working capital efficiency gains in the second half of the year. The financial outlook for the upcoming periods anticipates sales growth and operating margins to continue their upward trends. With reduced debt and strong free cash flow, the company appears to be on a solid financial footing.

Management and Board Changes

Flexsteel also announced significant changes in management and board. Michael Ressler has been promoted to CFO, retaining his leadership over manufacturing operations. At the same time, Derek Schmidt has been promoted to President and appointed to the board. Matt Kaness, however, resigned from the board to concentrate on other commitments.

Upcoming Financial Reports and Conference Call

Flexsteel will issue its full second quarter financial results on February 5, 2024. Following this, the company will hold a conference call on February 6, 2024, to discuss the details with analysts and investors. The call is expected to provide a deeper insight into the company’s financial health and future prospects.