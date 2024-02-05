Flexsteel Industries Posts Q2 Growth Amid Industry Challenges; Announces Plant Closure

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., against the backdrop of a challenging home furnishings industry, has reported an uptick in its financial performance for the second quarter ending December 31, 2023. The company's CEO, Jerry Dittmer, expressed satisfaction over the results that saw a net sales increase of 7.5% to reach $100.1 million, surpassing their sales guidance range.

Overcoming Industry Challenges

Despite adjustments in consumer spending patterns affecting the industry, Flexsteel managed to chalk up an 11.7% growth after excluding the impact of the prior year's ocean freight surcharge reductions. The company's operational efficiency improved, with the operating margin standing at 4.6%, and a significant $15.6 million reduction in inventories, thereby optimizing working capital efficiency.

Financial Highlights

The gross margin saw an increase from 17.0% in the prior year to 21.9%. This improvement was largely attributed to cost controls and sales volume leverage. However, the company also noted a rise in selling, general, and administrative expenses. The net income for the quarter was $3.1 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, a slight increase compared to $2.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the prior year.

Streamlining Operations

In an important development, the company announced the closure of its Dublin, Georgia manufacturing plant aimed at streamlining operations. The move is expected to incur pre-tax restructuring expenses between $2.5 million and $3.2 million. Yet, it is projected to result in annualized savings of approximately $4.0 to $4.5 million.

While this decision might impact the GAAP operating margins, Flexsteel has reaffirmed its full-year fiscal 2025 guidance. The company is optimistic about achieving its previously released third and fourth quarter fiscal 2024 guidance on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. A conference call and webcast will be hosted by Flexsteel to further discuss these results.