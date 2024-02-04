Fleur Cinema: Prepping for Oscars and Supporting Local Talent

As the Oscar season approaches, the Fleur Cinema and Café in Des Moines, Iowa, is gearing up for a heightened influx of movie enthusiasts. The cinema, famous for screening films contending in the Oscars, offers a unique platform for Central Iowans to experience these cinematic masterpieces before the grand award ceremonies. This year, in the month of March, the theater has gained exclusive rights to showcase 'Robot Dreams,' a film in the running for the title of best animated feature.

Commitment to Quality: A Cinema's Promise

Steering the cinema's journey, Manager Chris Kottman has his sights set on maintaining the theater's commitment to quality. The films screened at Fleur are not just any films; they are considered must-see, making the cinema a haven for film aficionados. Kottman, who made a comeback to Fleur after a decade-long hiatus since 2009, expressed gratification towards the loyalty of the cinema's patrons who continue to frequent the theater.

Rebirth: The Cinema Rises Again

The cinema had been closed for three years due to the Covid pandemic and a change in management before it finally reopened its doors last September with 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,' a film of immense significance for the theater. The predecessor of this film was the highest-grossing film for the theater, marking a remarkable comeback. However, despite being operational for months, Kottman noted that some patrons are still unaware of the theater's return.

Supporting Local Talent: The Red Carpet Gala

Adding to the buzz, Fleur Cinema is all set to reintroduce their Red Carpet Gala on March 10th. This event is a fundraiser supporting the Greenlight Grant for local Iowa filmmakers. The gala offers two ticket tiers with varying benefits, including appetizers, drink vouchers, swag bags, and early access. The Tier One tickets, priced at $70 per attendee, include a complimentary appetizer, two drink vouchers, a swag bag, and early access to the event. The Tier Two tickets, priced at $40 per attendee, include a complimentary appetizer and a single drink voucher, making it a perfect blend of entertainment and support for local talent.