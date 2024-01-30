FLETCHER Announces Second Album 'In Search Of The Antidote', Signifies Shift to Pop-Rock

New Jersey singer, FLETCHER, has announced her second full-length album, 'In Search Of The Antidote', a deep dive into the journey of self-discovery and the quest for an antidote in life. The album, set to release on March 22 via Capitol/EMI Records, signifies a shift in her musical style from a dreamy pop sound to a more nuanced pop-rock style, exploring themes of identity, insecurity, ego, and self-fulfillment, with a resounding conclusion that 'love is the antidote' to her personal struggles.

Lead Single and New Musical Direction

The album's lead single, 'Lead Me On', now available, showcases FLETCHER's mature and multi-faceted approach to the theme of unrequited love, with powerful vocals and introspective lyrics. The music video, directed by Alexandre Moors, mirrors the song's narrative of yearning and emotional catharsis, featuring FLETCHER in a house filled with bohemians. This new single and its attendant music video provide a tantalizing preview of the upcoming album's raw and painful pop music, hinting at the potential to surpass the acclaim of her previous work, 'Girl of My Dreams'.

Contributions and Production

The album, produced by Jennifer Decilveo, includes significant contributions from notable songwriters such as Jon Bellion and Julia Michaels, further enriching the depth and diversity of its narrative. Singles like 'Lead Me On' and 'Eras Of Us' share different realizations, ego deaths, and personal rebirths, illustrating the beauty and brutality of being human.

A Personal Journey

The announcement of 'In Search Of The Antidote' comes after FLETCHER's public disclosure of her diagnosis with Lyme Disease in September 2023, which led to the postponement of her international tour dates. Open about her performance anxiety, FLETCHER uses affirmation practices to boost her confidence before going on stage, a subject touched upon in her previous album. This upcoming album thus holds a mirror to her personal journey, offering listeners a chance to connect with the artist on a deeper, more intimate level.