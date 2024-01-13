Flatirons Golf Course Lauded for Environmental Stewardship

In the heart of Boulder, Colorado, the Flatirons Golf Course, a 125-acre public golfing paradise, has been commended for its unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability. The commendation comes from none other than the prestigious Audubon International, an organization steadfastly committed to environmental education and resource provision. The golf course has earned the esteemed recognition of being an ‘Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary’ since 2010, testament to its commitment to not just the sport, but also to environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, water conservation, and water quality management.

A Feather in the Cap for Flatirons Golf Course

The recent accolade from Audubon International serves as a reminder of the exceptional work being done at the golf course, especially by its superintendent, Jake Jacobs. Jacobs has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the golf course is more than just a venue for the sport; it is a sanctuary for wildlife. This sanctuary status is not something that comes easily; it is a mark of honor that has to be renewed every three years through a rigorous recertification process.

Not Just a Golf Course, but a Sanctuary

The Flatirons Golf Course stands out from the rest, not just for its lush, manicured fairways, but also for its laudable environmental credentials. It is among a select group representing just 3% of golf courses worldwide that have achieved the prestigious wildlife sanctuary certification. This continuous recognition by Audubon International is a testament to the golf course’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship.

A Testament to Biodiversity and Recreational Harmony

The repeated acknowledgment by Audubon International highlights the vital role the golf course plays in promoting biodiversity within the context of a recreational facility. The Flatirons Golf Course not only provides golfers with a scenic and challenging golfing experience, but it also contributes significantly to the local ecosystem, providing a safe haven for wildlife in the heart of Boulder.