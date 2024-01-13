en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Flatirons Golf Course Lauded for Environmental Stewardship

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:17 pm EST
Flatirons Golf Course Lauded for Environmental Stewardship

In the heart of Boulder, Colorado, the Flatirons Golf Course, a 125-acre public golfing paradise, has been commended for its unwavering dedication to environmental sustainability. The commendation comes from none other than the prestigious Audubon International, an organization steadfastly committed to environmental education and resource provision. The golf course has earned the esteemed recognition of being an ‘Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary’ since 2010, testament to its commitment to not just the sport, but also to environmental planning, wildlife and habitat management, water conservation, and water quality management.

A Feather in the Cap for Flatirons Golf Course

The recent accolade from Audubon International serves as a reminder of the exceptional work being done at the golf course, especially by its superintendent, Jake Jacobs. Jacobs has played a pivotal role in ensuring that the golf course is more than just a venue for the sport; it is a sanctuary for wildlife. This sanctuary status is not something that comes easily; it is a mark of honor that has to be renewed every three years through a rigorous recertification process.

Not Just a Golf Course, but a Sanctuary

The Flatirons Golf Course stands out from the rest, not just for its lush, manicured fairways, but also for its laudable environmental credentials. It is among a select group representing just 3% of golf courses worldwide that have achieved the prestigious wildlife sanctuary certification. This continuous recognition by Audubon International is a testament to the golf course’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship.

A Testament to Biodiversity and Recreational Harmony

The repeated acknowledgment by Audubon International highlights the vital role the golf course plays in promoting biodiversity within the context of a recreational facility. The Flatirons Golf Course not only provides golfers with a scenic and challenging golfing experience, but it also contributes significantly to the local ecosystem, providing a safe haven for wildlife in the heart of Boulder.

0
United States Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
22 seconds ago
Sun Valley Film Festival to Honor Annette Bening and David O. Russell
The 13th annual Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF) in Idaho is set to honor actress Annette Bening and filmmaker David O. Russell with Vision Awards, recognizing their significant contributions and impact on the film industry. The festival, scheduled from February 28 through March 3, promises an impressive lineup of film and television premieres. Recognizing Icons
Sun Valley Film Festival to Honor Annette Bening and David O. Russell
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Brooklyn High School Closure for Migrant Housing
2 mins ago
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Responds to Brooklyn High School Closure for Migrant Housing
AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions
2 mins ago
AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions
'The Hood Arborist' Cultivates Healthier Urban Forests in South Tucson
52 seconds ago
'The Hood Arborist' Cultivates Healthier Urban Forests in South Tucson
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
2 mins ago
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship
2 mins ago
Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
54 seconds
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
2 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship
2 mins
Joey Chestnut Faces Off Against Geoff Esper in Bagelmania World Championship
Antum Naqvi Shatters Records in Zimbabwe's Domestic Cricket
2 mins
Antum Naqvi Shatters Records in Zimbabwe's Domestic Cricket
AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions
2 mins
AHL Standings Update: Teams Battle for Playoff Positions
Tales of Triumph: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
3 mins
Tales of Triumph: Recent High School Girls' Basketball Game Results
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support
4 mins
Fiji's Innovative Proposal to Improve Disabled Transportation Receives Support
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
7 mins
NWSL Draft 2024: Utah Royals and Bay FC Make Impactful First Picks
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
7 mins
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app